WorkingK Introduces SensiFresh, a new way to store a toothbrush, on Kickstarter

Simply rinsing your toothbrush is not effective enough. Even worse, storing toothbrushes in standard holders ensures cross-contamination that harms teeth and gums. Worse still is that wet bristles are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, creating untold numbers of invasive germs.

Upside down is the right way! The unique design of SensiFresh provides the most effective protection, drying, and storage of one our most used tools. Each toothbrush securely locks into the holder, held in place by patented silicone heads that fit almost any size and shape toothbrush handle. Each toothbrush is safely isolated from the next, so you can be certain no cross-contamination occurs.

Securely storing your toothbrush upside down ensures free airflow and thorough drying. At the same time your toothbrush is secure from spreading bacteria without the risk of cross-contamination. SensiFresh exclusive drying method will promote good health and cleanliness. The next time you and your loved ones brush your teeth, your brushes will be fresh, dry, and free of bacteria.

Installation is fast and easy in any home, so you will be enjoying a new, fresh experience in no time. The sturdy design and materials are long-lasting and easily sanitized in boiling water or a microwave. This entirely unique design is not available anywhere else, and its superior results cannot be replicated.

"We create products that become everyday essentials," says WorkingK's CEO Dong Su Han. "SensiFresh is a pioneering product that will have a permanent place in every home, office, workplace, or anywhere."

Visit the campaign page to learn how quickly and easily your family can enhance your dental hygiene and health with SensiFresh.

SOURCE WorkingK