WorkingNation Partners with Scripps News to Release "Breaking Barriers: Embracing Age in the Workforce" Special on June 21

The one-hour "Breaking Barriers" special, co-produced by WorkingNation and Scripps News, is aimed at advancing critical conversations around ageism at work. It will air on Scripps News on Friday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET and is part of WorkingNation's Emmy®-nominated "Breaking Barriers" series. The first installment in the series, Embracing Disabilities in the Workforce, was released in 2023 and has won numerous accolades, including five Telly awards to date.

"The U.S. workforce now spans five generations, making it the most age-diverse in our nation's history. As our population ages, it is imperative that we shatter age-related stereotypes and embrace the full spectrum of talent across all generations," said Art Bilger, founder and CEO of WorkingNation. "By including older Americans, we can build a more inclusive economy and a thriving middle class, so we're thrilled to partner with Scripps to educate, inform, and inspire change through the power of storytelling."

Approximately one in four workers in the U.S. labor force is over the age of 55, bringing valuable skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, self-management, interpersonal skills, leadership, and mentorship to the workplace. These workers also tend to have lengthier job tenures, offering reliability, loyalty, and stability. However, many organizations fail to recognize these benefits, and 60 percent of older workers wishing to return to the workforce face stereotypes associated with ageism. One-fifth of the long-term unemployed are over the age of 55, yet 90 percent of workforce development programs focus on students and younger adults, leaving just 10 percent to address the needs of older workers.

"Scripps News is dedicated to delivering news on issues that impact the lives of everyday Americans, including older workers," added Brian Donlon, Scripps News' senior director of live news. "Our new special highlights a crucial need to foster inclusion in the workforce that leverages the strengths of every worker, driving innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth for all. We're grateful to WorkingNation for their partnership, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration."

The special will be the culmination of Scripps News' and WorkingNation's "Age in America" week, dedicated to exploring age and ageism in America — a reality that often undermines the invaluable contributions of older workers, who bring vast experience, resilience, and leadership to their jobs. This special, made possible with funding from the Ares Charitable Foundation, also marks the inaugural collaboration between Scripps News and WorkingNation as part of a broader partnership to explore stories about the future of work and solutions to the job skills gap impacting the economy.

The broadcast will feature a roundtable conversation moderated by Rob Nelson, host of "Morning Rush" for Scripps News. The discussions will include insights from Dianne Primavera, lieutenant governor of Colorado; Carly Roszkowski, vice president, financial resilience, AARP; Diana Caba, vice president, community and economic development, Hispanic Federation; and Taylor McLemore, founder and CEO, Future Ventures.

About WorkingNation

WorkingNation is a solutions-oriented media organization dedicated to producing and distributing journalism, videos, podcasts, and digital magazines highlighting human stories and practical solutions to immediate challenges affecting today's business stability. Serving as a resource to organizations and other media outlets seeking expertise in labor and workforce development, Emmy®-nominated WorkingNation addresses the need for skills enabling workforces to thrive amid technological advances and shifts in the national economy. Through deep collaboration with workforce development experts, foundations, corporate leaders, and media partners, WorkingNation is committed to cultivating resilient workers today to build a resilient workforce for tomorrow. For more information, visit WorkingNation.org.

About Scripps News

Scripps News is the nation's only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national and international news across the United States. Scripps News partners with the Scripps local station group to cover news from over 50 bureaus. Scripps News is available in more than 94% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on mobile with the Scripps News app and online at ScrippsNews.com. It is also carried on streaming platforms and services, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. Scripps News is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

