WorkingServiceDog.com Highlights the Importance of Service Dog Visibility With Unique Line of Custom Tailored Vests, ID Cards and Patches

BRADENTON, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkingServiceDog.com (https://www.workingservicedog.com/index.aspx) is working hard to inform the public about a simple truth: not all disabilities are apparent. This fact becomes all the more important when one realizes that some disabilities are outright invisible. Securing a vest and a patch for a service animal is the only way to ensure that individuals with disabilities are afforded their right to enter public spaces with their service dog, without being unduly questioned.

Individuals who live with hidden disabilities are sometimes met with public skepticism, if not outright scorn. WorkingServiceDog.com would like to underscore the fact that there are many tasks Service Dogs may provide to someone with such an invisible impairment. In all of these cases, vests and patches are the best means to visibly alert the public to the role of these Service Dogs.

Hearing Dogs

Those with compromised hearing often use a dog's keen senses to alert them to fire alarms, crying children or doorbells. Trained dogs touch their handlers in a specific way to alert them to the presence of sound and other disturbances.

Diabetic Alert Dogs

Diabetics can have rapid and dangerous shifts in blood sugar, often without warning. Trained Diabetic Alert Dogs can warn their owners of these shifts in blood sugar before it is too late to act.

Seizure Alert Dog

An individual diagnosed with epilepsy can greatly benefit from the use of a Seizure Alert Dog. Many dogs have the proven and unique ability to sense the approach of a seizure before it happens, thus giving their handler the opportunity to seek a safe place.

Specific ADA Requirements

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) only allows individuals with Service Dogs to be asked two questions: "Is your dog required because of a disability?" and "What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?" If a handler replies "yes" to the first question and then verbally expresses the task the dog provides, the business in question must provide entry to both dog and handler without making any further inquiries. It is important to know your rights.

