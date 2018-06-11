WorkingServiceDog.com Offers Conveniently Packaged Service Dog Gear Kits and Free Registration for Large, Medium and Small Dog Breeds

BRADENTON, Fla., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkingServiceDog.com (https://www.workingservicedog.com/servicedogkits.aspx) specializes in gear for trained service dogs of all types. Currently they offer three distinctive packages for service dogs that are tailor made for each dog's size and needs. Each kit — Basic, Deluxe or Premium — also includes a free registration in WorkingServiceDog.com's database.

WorkingServiceDog.com offers three unique gear packages for service dog owners who also wish to register their animals. The Basic Kit includes free registration with an issued Registration Number, a Service Dog mesh vest, a Service Dog collar tag and a custom Service Dog ID card. The Deluxe package offers free registration with an issued Registration Number, a Service Dog mesh vest, a Service Dog collar tag, two custom Service Dog ID cards and a digital ID card. And finally, the Premium packages includes a Service Dog mesh vest, a Service Dog collar tag, two custom Service Dog ID cards, a digital ID card, a Service Dog leash and a frameable Registered Certificate.

Historically, larger dogs like German Shepherds have served as working service dogs; though many more breeds have been added over the years. Service dogs have a calm demeanor and help individuals overcome a range of physical disabilities. Regardless of breed though, all service animals are recognized by a specific service dog vest. Owners almost always ensure their companions wear those vests when going out in public, helping to ensure that such outings and errands go as smoothly as possible and without confrontation.

ADA Service Dog Registration Requirements

ADA law does not state specific requirements for service dog registration; although many such companions are commonly identified by wearing a service dog vest, leash cover or badge. This lets the public know that the dog is a service dog. For a person to legally qualify for ownership of a service dog, federal law states that person must be considered disabled and that the dog must be trained to perform a task for them. For more information, call the U.S. Department of Justice's toll-free ADA Information line at 800-514-0301 (voice) or 800-514-0383 (TDD).

