WorkJam Expands Leadership to Accelerate Global Growth With Appointment of CHRO, CMO, and EMEA Managing Director

The newly appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and EMEA Managing Director bring to WorkJam proven expertise driving global expansion, brand excellence, and developing employee experiences internally and externally

MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace for organizations with frontline employees, today announces the appointment of Vickie Laurendreau as Chief Human Resources Officer, Louise Clements as Chief Marketing Officer, and Mark Williams as Managing Director, EMEA. Vickie, Louise, and Mark bring years of experience driving global business strategy, establishing value levers, and developing business goals for some of the world's largest brands. The appointments compound on WorkJam's continued success surrounding global expansion and delivering a superior employee experience.

Mark joins WorkJam from Shell [RDS.A], where he held various technology, pricing, sales, and business development managerial roles. Mark, in his most recent position as Shell's Global Enablement Manager of Retail, oversaw the company's global product management lifecycle — including WorkJam. At Shell, Mark was responsible for the global success and roll-out of WorkJam across 35+ global business units. At WorkJam, Mark will lead aggressive expansion in EMEA and manage the growing team and client base in the region.

"For half of a decade, WorkJam has enabled Shell to orchestrate frontline retail operations and is providing tremendous value to the organization. I have been a part of the transformative journey as a customer and I now look forward to bringing the technology to other organizations in the region," said Mark Williams, Managing Director, EMEA. "WorkJam is the clear leader in frontline Digital Workplace technology and I'm honored to join such a talented team. I look forward to further supporting WorkJam's rapid growth and success."

Vickie joins WorkJam from Paysafe Group, where she led the human resources strategy and oversaw the development and engagement of over 600 Canadian employees. She has extensive experience aligning business practices with company visions and driving the overall growth and progress of talent management, facility management, and payroll operations. At WorkJam, Vickie will focus on developing integrated solutions to scale fast growing teams and markets, while continuing to build WorkJam's reputation as an employer of choice.

"WorkJam is an exemplary case of world class employee engagement, both for the frontline workforce and their own employees," said Vickie Laurendreau, Chief Human Resources Officer. "I was drawn to the company's mission to create an exceptional experience not only for its customers' employees, but for every person that touches the WorkJam brand. I'm thrilled to be a part of WorkJam's ever-growing roster of frontline operations and growth experts."

Louise also joins WorkJam from Paysafe Group, where she was responsible for developing results-driven marketing and corporate communications strategy. Her domain expertise in digital marketing and advertising has developed over a 20+ year career leading marketing organizations for global companies — Facebook, AOL, Rogers, Bell, MRM//McCann, and Paysafe. As CMO, Louise will be responsible for leading and scaling the marketing organization and will work closely with other parts of the business to advance WorkJam's brand.

"WorkJam's growth is at an inflection point and I am excited to join the team as we take the company to the next level," said Louise Clements, Chief Marketing Officer. "WorkJam has the right people in place, the right product, and we're solving some of the most pressing issues facing frontline employers. I am excited to reach new customers and positively impact frontline employees everywhere."

Vickie, Louise, and Mark's appointments demonstrate WorkJam's rapid growth. In July, WorkJam disclosed $35 million in growth financing from Silver Lake Waterman, a premier global technology investment firm. WorkJam is committed to use the firm's financing to expand its operations and hire experienced and vision-driven team members as WorkJam serves frontline workers everywhere.

To learn more about WorkJam, please visit: https://www.workjam.com/

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace solution industry leaders choose to orchestrate their frontline workforces — either as your frontline productivity platform or within your frontline employee solution. Deployed in over 38 languages and countries, WorkJam delivers total Workforce Orchestration through market-leading task management, shift management, survey, and micro learning tools. WorkJam is also loved by employees as they gain knowledge, flexibility and a digital relationship created through the platform. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce with an average ROI of 409%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/ .

Media Contact:

Marissa Pasillas

815-721-3086

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkJam