WorkJam unveils the next generation of its Frontline Digital Workplace: WorkJam Everywhere

Employers can now attach WorkJam's frontline capabilities to other platforms, bringing Workforce Orchestration to where the users are.

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam, a leading Digital Workplace for organizations with frontline employees, today announces the next evolution of its Frontline Digital Workplace Platform with the release of WorkJam Everywhere. With WorkJam Everywhere, businesses now have the benefit of both flexibility and choice of where and in which systems they would like to deliver WorkJam's functionality to end users — including varying delivery methods from region to region, business unit to business unit, and role to role. The evolution provides IT with delivery options, while Human Resources, Operations, Training, and Internal Communications leaders benefit from the breakthrough productivity and retention rates made possible with frontline workforce orchestration.

WorkJam Everywhere takes WorkJam's enterprise-class, proven capabilities in task management, employee self-service, open-shift marketplace, learning, and operational excellence and modularizes them to be pluggable into a variety of employee facing technologies and devices. Supported by an API and microservice-driven architecture, WorkJam Everywhere builds on the already existing functionality of the WorkJam application. All WorkJam Everywhere modules can function independently but remain fully interoperable with each other as the business need grows. Frontend functionality is powered with a common backend administration system, enabling HR, OPS, and IT to clearly define operational roles, tracks, and abilities.

"This evolution of WorkJam offers flexibility to the market as businesses work to fully orchestrate their frontline workforces. No matter the frontline or systems of work chosen by IT, WorkJam functionality can be delivered through it to create better outcomes," said Steven Kramer, WorkJam President and CEO. "With WorkJam Everywhere, businesses are now able to focus and execute on the things that matter most to the business: innovation, collaboration, and customer or patient experiences. Organizations can now grow fearlessly without limits and offer an agile employee experience based on deep, real-time insights and actions. Similar to what headless commerce brought to the ecommerce industry, WorkJam Everywhere provides similar benefits and agility."

As part of the launch, WorkJam Everywhere is now available on Microsoft Teams and can be found on the Teams app store. This integration enables customers to access the Frontline Worker Orchestration capabilities of WorkJam directly in the Microsoft Teams experience. This provides customers a powerful combination to empower their frontline workers and to scale deployments securely, within industry leading platforms across their organization. In addition to the modules, WorkJam has developed a set of Azure deployment services to aid with deploying to the frontline at scale — keeping all systems in sync and adjusting to the constant employee churn.

"With over 145 million daily active users, Teams has become the digital platform for work and learning, available on all types of devices. Partners like WorkJam are leveraging the Teams platform extensibility to deliver solutions that help our customers collaborate more effectively across their teams and employees," Kirk Koenigsbauer, COO, Microsoft Experiences & Devices division.

Positioned to lead the market in frontline productivity, WorkJam's digital workplace platform now has omnipresent availability and the capacity to integrate with any IT stack, for example: Teams, SharePoint, BlueYonder, UKG, ADP, Salesforce, and home-grown systems. WorkJam is accelerating its partner ecosystem and is welcoming new partners to deliver our industry leading platform.

"By being able to embed the advanced employee experiences of WorkJam into Microsoft Teams or other strategic platforms, our customers are now able to consume WorkJam and orchestrate their workforce based on their specific and individualized needs," said Bob Clements, CEO of Axsium Group. "We're proud to deliver customers a responsive, adaptable and agile tech stack that increases productivity and positively impacts the bottom line."

The initial release of WorkJam Everywhere allows for platform agnostic integration as well as apps available today on the Teams app store with more partners to be announced later this year. To learn more about WorkJam Everywhere and the full set of WorkJam products, please visit www.workjam.com.

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace solution industry leaders choose to orchestrate their frontline workforces — either as your frontline productivity platform or within your frontline employee solution. Available in over 37 languages and deployed in over 38 countries, WorkJam delivers total Workforce Orchestration through market-leading task management, shift management, survey and micro learning tools. WorkJam is also loved by employees as they gain knowledge, flexibility and a digital relationship created through the platform. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce with an average ROI of 409%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/.

