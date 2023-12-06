Workleap acquires US-based Pingboard, an employee experience SaaS company recognized for its industry-leading Org Chart and Employee Directory capabilities

  • Workleap's acquisition follows a $125M CAD investment from the CDPQ to accelerate growth strategy, increase market share and broaden product offerings 

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workleap, a leading software company behind products that improve the employee experience for 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries, has acquired Pingboard, a US-based HR tech SaaS company with 2,000 customers globally recognized for its industry-leading Org Chart and Employee Directory capabilities.

This announcement marks an important milestone for Workleap, as the company continues to expand and unify its family of software products, tackling the full employee journey, with the mission of making the work experience simpler.

"Earlier this year, we shared our vision for accelerating our growth through the strategic acquisition of products that complement ours," said Martin Gourdeau, President and GM of Workleap. "That's what we found in Pingboard – like us, they build simple, value-creating software that focuses on improving the employee experience. We see tremendous potential for leveraging the company's dynamic visual Employee Directory and Org Chart to create a connected, unified user experience across all our products." 

Workleap is a long-term partner for businesses navigating the challenging world of a digitally connected workforce. The acquisition of Pingboard adds new capabilities to the company's family of software products, in line with Workleap's vision of building a best-in-class ecosystem of workplace tools.

"We're ambitious at Workleap, and we're relentless in our mission to make the work experience simpler," said Simon De Baene, co-founder and CEO of Workleap. "We're really excited about adding Pingboard's leading Org Chart and Employee Directory capabilities to our platform – in this new hybrid work era, being able to easily visualize and understand the workplace is incredibly valuable. This acquisition will also unlock unprecedented synergies between all our products, allowing us to tremendously increase the value we bring to all our customers."

This acquisition grows the Workleap employee footprint in the US, as new talent from Pingboard joins the company.

Rob Eanes, co-founder and former CTO of Pingboard, now Vice-President of Product at Workleap, added, "We're very excited to join the Workleap team. We have a shared purpose of improving the way people work and we're looking forward to joining the team and continuing our mission to build software that solves real problems and helps businesses elevate their employee experience."

About Workleap 
Workleap builds simple employee experience software that enable people to work at their best. With over 20,000 happy customers in more than 100 countries, Workleap is a must-have for businesses looking to create a more engaging and successful workplace. 

Products include:
Workleap Officevibe – the simplest engagement, recognition and performance management tools. 
Workleap Onboarding – a better way to structure and automate new hires' journey. 
Workleap Skills – the next gen career development tool to map skills and accelerate teams' growth. 
Workleap LMS – the most efficient way to create and organize in-house employee training. 
ShareGate by Workleap – A leading M365 management solution, from migration to management of day-to-day operations.

The Workleap team has 400+ employees united around a shared passion for building software that make work really work.

