Workleap's AI-Powered Performance Solution Transforms Goals, Reviews, Feedback into Seamless Cycle

Built around a 'performance flywheel' concept, it supports performance in motion

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workleap, a leading Canadian software company building the AI-powered talent management platform teams actually love to use, announces several new features for Workleap Performance that enable a more connected workflow through its signature performance flywheel. The update gives HR and managers a simple, collaborative way to run impactful reviews, so teams know where they stand and how to grow — with AI actively supporting each stage of the cycle.

Workleap Performance makes AI practically useful for leaders by helping set clearer goals, run smarter reviews and have more meaningful feedback conversations within a single, connected system. The result is a performance rhythm that keeps people growing and organizations aligned, acting as a true performance partner rather than just another productivity tool.

"Performance management has been stuck in the past as slow, clunky and disconnected from how people actually work," said Guillaume Roy, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Workleap. "Workleap Performance puts AI to work in a tangible way, creating a unified ecosystem where context, data and coaching all work together to help managers and employees make better decisions, faster and while keeping performance conversations human and continuous."

Goal Management

Workleap Performance introduces a new approach to goal management, enabling employees, managers and teams to set objectives aligned with organizational priorities. Goals can be tracked through measurable key results, updated with automated status notifications and refined with AI-driven suggestions tailored to role, level and past performance. Team dashboards bring all this data together, giving managers a unified view of individual and collective performance and offering real-time visibility into how individual and team achievements contribute to overarching business outcomes.

AI-Powered Review Cycles

Redesigned with AI, reviews now capture richer context by connecting HR strategy with everyday work data. The result is an intelligent and adaptive experience that turns performance reviews into insight-driven, culture-specific growth conversations — helping leaders spend less time managing processes and more time developing their people.

Build: AI transforms company values, goals and feedback styles into tailored performance frameworks in minutes — automating setup while keeping human oversight front and center.

Run: Reviews blend self-assessments, manager input and organizational values, integrating real work data from tools like Slack, Confluence, Jira and SharePoint to create context-rich, culture-aligned evaluations.

Enrich: AI highlights achievements, growth opportunities and performance trends, even suggesting draft responses managers can refine — reducing effort while preserving their voice.

This release also extends the reach of Workleap AI beyond managers, giving every user access to guided, high-quality review support. It drives AI adoption across roles, deepens engagement with Workleap's performance tools and strengthens its position as the most accessible and intelligent review experience available. Employees can clearly reflect on their achievements while peers offer balanced, evidence-based feedback that feels fair and consistent.

Progress Tracking & Calibration

Workleap Performance offers real-time tracking and calibration tools to support fairness and clarity in the performance management cycle. Managers and HR leaders can monitor performance across teams, view rating distributions and compare results across groups. Complete review histories provide the transparency needed for consistent, informed decision-making.

By combining continuous goal-setting, intelligent reviews and real-time insights, Workleap Performance keeps performance in motion. The result is a modern system that saves managers hours of preparation, gives leaders clarity and builds alignment without the heavy lifting.

To learn more about Workleap Performance, visit workleap.com/blog.

About Workleap:

Workleap is a Montreal-based tech company on a mission to make work simpler. Since 2006, Workleap has been building game-changing products that tackle HR and ITʼs biggest challenges.

Workleap operates two distinct product lines:

The Workleap Platform, an AI-powered HR solution designed to drive team performance and boost employee engagement.

ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance solution, trusted by IT professionals worldwide for its unmatched simplicity.

Today, more than 20,000 companies rely on Workleap products to grow, lead, and operate with confidence. Workleap is a team of builders at heart, with a clear purpose: to craft the simplest products that deliver exceptional value for its customers.

