WorkLLama and Daxtra Announce Partnership Integration to Revolutionize Talent Acquisition

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and RICHMOND, Va. and EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform, together with Daxtra, a leader in AI-powered recruitment technology, have announced a strategic partnership featuring new product integrations. This marks a transformative step forward in talent acquisition, offering unparalleled capabilities to streamline recruitment processes and elevate the candidate experience.

The integration will bring a market-leading, comprehensive suite of features designed to empower recruiters, curators, and hiring managers together with advanced search, match, and aggregation capabilities. Making Daxtra's AI technology available with WorkLLama's applicant tracking system (ATS) will enable recruiters to harness the full potential of their candidate data in WorkLLama while leveraging cutting-edge solutions for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. Ultimately, this will help recruiters improve time-to-fill, cost-to-hire, and the overall user experience.

With these integrated solutions, sourcing and recruiting teams can effortlessly search for candidates across job boards directly within WorkLLama's ATS, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Recruiters can easily import candidates into WorkLLama, identifying duplicates, tracking previous searches, assessing candidate capabilities, and building talent pools. These talent pools can be nurtured throughout the candidate journey, improving retention, reducing back-outs, and increasing future referrals.

"The enhanced search, match, and aggregation capabilities means recruiters can leverage structured data searches, and use this data to make data-driven, informed decisions," said Sugandan Dinakaran, Head of Product, WorkLLama. "This automation streamlines candidate identification and ranking for hiring managers and frees up time for strategic workforce planning."

"Daxtra is committed to delivering unmatched value to our customers and revolutionizing the way organizations attract, engage, and hire top talent," said Terry Bustamante, vice president of Alliances and Partnerships at Daxtra. "By combining Daxtra's intelligent automation capabilities with WorkLLama's talent management suite, we'll be able to provide a better experience for recruiters, employers and candidates."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

