WorkLLama Shift Management Now Available on SAP® Store

News provided by

WorkLLama

28 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

By integrating with SAP® Fieldglass® solution, enterprise organizations can leverage on-demand capabilities to fill last-minute shifts

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing suite today announced that its Automated, On-Demand Shift Management Suite is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. This solution integrates with SAP® Fieldglass® and delivers candidates for shifts in real-time, allowing hiring managers to check availability, see which shifts are unfilled or underfilled, and respond quickly to find additional talent.

"WorkLLama already integrates with SAP® Fieldglass® with our Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing and SAP® SuccessFactors® with our Talent Acquisition and Relationship Management Suite for customers seeking improved access to talent across all types of work arrangements including full-time, part-time, contract, freelance, and more," said Kevin Poll, SVP of Strategy at WorkLLama. "With the integration with SAP® Fieldglass® for shift management, WorkLLama further extends the value to SAP users and drives greater retention, productivity, and timely engagement with top talent for shift-based roles."

WorkLLama's on-demand shift management transforms the way organizations manage shifts. Now, you can simplify and optimize shift management, recruitment, and increase retention in a single platform. Minimize time-consuming and often frustrating administrative tasks with a dashboard that enables clear workforce visualization, automated shift filling, and self-service features. When an open shift is detected, WorkLLama automatically sends out offers to an organization's pre-vetted, background-checked, and virtual bench to cover the shift before it begins.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

WorkLLama is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs–quickly and cost-effectively.

About WorkLLama
WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752741/WorkLLama_Logo_NoTag_Primary_4C_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WorkLLama

