Workman Success Systems Unveils JOLT High Voltage Agent Attraction - The Ultimate Solution for Brokers to Amp up Agent Recruiting

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workman Success Systems, a leader in real estate coaching and business solutions, announced the launch of JOLT High Voltage Agent Attraction, a groundbreaking digital recruitment program designed to empower real estate brokers and team leaders with the tools to increase their agent count and secure quality agents with staying power.

In an industry where the caliber of agents is a brokerage's most valuable asset, JOLT offers a robust, innovative approach to attracting and retaining the best talent in the real estate market. This program is tailored for real estate brokers/owners and team leaders who are ready to energize their recruiting strategy and amplify their team's success.

"JOLT is not just a program; it's a revolution in real estate recruiting," said Verl Workman, CEO of Workman Success Systems. "We've seen brokers struggle to keep up with the demands of recruiting while managing their existing operations. JOLT is the answer to that challenge, providing a high-powered, efficient system that targets and retains exceptional agents."

The program's features include targeted attraction methods, streamlined hiring processes, and retention strategies that have been meticulously developed to address the unique needs of today's real estate brokerages. With JOLT, brokers can expect:

A comprehensive recruiting strategy that saves time and resources.

Enhanced agent loyalty and reduced turnover through effective retention practices.

Higher understanding of the "Value of an Agent" (VOA) through tools like the VOA Calculator.

JOLT High Voltage Agent Attraction is the latest addition to Workman Success Systems' suite of tools and services that support real estate professionals in achieving their business goals. Brokers and Team Leaders looking to supercharge their recruiting efforts and build a team of high-performing agents are invited to experience the power of JOLT.

For more information about JOLT High Voltage Agent Attraction or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://WorkmanSuccess.com/JOLT

About Workman Success Systems

Workman Success Systems is a premier coaching and business consulting firm for real estate professionals. With a focus on Predictable GreatnessⓇ, Workman Success drives results through innovative strategies and proven practices, Workman Success Systems is dedicated to helping brokers, agents, and teams achieve unprecedented levels of success.

Contact:

April Critchfield

Workman Success Systems

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Workman Success Systems