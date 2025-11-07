Workout Anytime Announces National Partnership With the American Cancer Society

The 24/7 fitness franchise launches a systemwide initiative to unite members, franchisees and communities in the fight against cancer.

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workout Anytime , the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 190 locations nationwide, announced a national partnership with the American Cancer Society during its 2025 Franchise Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

" Workout Anytime is more than just a gym. We are a community — and communities thrive when we give back," said Chief Marketing Officer Larry Brayman during his keynote address. "In 2026, we are taking that commitment to a new level with a national partnership that I am incredibly proud to introduce. We are joining forces with the American Cancer Society — one of the most respected organizations in the world."

Workout Anytime, the premium 24/7 fitness franchise, announced a national partnership with the American Cancer Society. Post this

The partnership officially kicked off at the brand's annual franchise conference, where franchisees, staff, and corporate leaders came together to launch the Battle Rope Challenge — a signature fundraising event designed to unite clubs and members under a shared mission. For 30 seconds, participants take on the ropes and dedicate their effort "in honor of" someone affected by cancer. Each challenge includes a donation to the American Cancer Society and a personal tribute displayed on the "Battle Wall" at each club.

Throughout 2026, Workout Anytime clubs will host Battle Rope events and other community activities across the country, inviting both members and non-members to participate. National marketing campaigns, in-gym events, and social media engagement under the hashtag #FightTheBattle will support the initiative.

With over 1.3 million volunteers nationwide, the American Cancer Society leads the charge in improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. The organization currently invests more than $500 million in active research grants, funds more than 870,000 free rides to treatment and provides 545,000 free nights of lodging for patients and caregivers each year. More than 80% of every dollar raised goes directly to ACS programs and research.

"We're thrilled to team up with Workout Anytime. They get that health isn't just about the gym," a Juan Cueto , VP, Georgia from the American Cancer Society said. "By getting their whole community involved — members, staff and franchisees — Workout Anytime is helping us big time. They're moving us closer to our goal: making sure everyone has a shot at preventing, detecting, treating, and surviving cancer."

The partnership also aligns with American Cancer Society guidelines for physical activity and healthy living, encouraging adults to engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week and adopt balanced, nutrient-rich diets to reduce cancer risk.

"Our members don't just join a gym — they join a movement," Brayman said. "And when we deliver on our promise, they don't just stay, they bring others with them. That's the power of Workout Anytime."

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Workout Anytime