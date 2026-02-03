Workout Anytime Names Tim Hicks as Vice President of Franchise Development

Seasoned Franchise Leader with Experience as a Franchisee Joins Premium 24/7 Fitness Brand as it Enters its Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Americans are projected to spend an estimated $60 billion on fitness in 2026, Workout Anytime, a premium 24/7 fitness franchise, has named Tim Hicks as Vice President of Franchise Development to spearhead the brand's next stage of disciplined franchise growth.

In this role, Hicks will lead Workout Anytime's franchise development strategy, focusing on identifying the right franchise partners, strengthening real estate selection, and building systems designed to support scalable growth across new and existing markets.

About Tim Hicks:

Hicks is an accomplished former franchisee and franchise executive with more than 20 years of experience leading franchise strategy, operations, and growth initiatives across multi-unit systems.

leading franchise strategy, operations, and growth initiatives across multi-unit systems. Hicks brings a deep expertise in scaling franchise networks while strengthening operational consistency , franchisee support, and execution of systems – with prior focus areas including franchise business relations, field operations, and recruitment across well-known lifestyle and fitness-adjacent brands .

, franchisee support, and execution of systems – with prior focus areas including franchise business relations, field operations, and recruitment across . He also brings experience working within investor-backed growth environments , collaborating with leadership teams to drive expansion, operational alignment, and long-term value creation at scale.

, collaborating with leadership teams to drive expansion, operational alignment, and long-term value creation at scale. After being a franchisee with other brands, Hicks brings his experience on both sides of franchise systems with plans to accelerate Workout Anytime's franchise growth with renewed momentum.

"Workout Anytime sits at the intersection of what operators want and what investors value. It's a straightforward model with strong margins, predictable execution, and real scalability." said Hicks. "I feel fortunate to be a part of the team that can provide the opportunity to help align franchisee success with long-term platform growth."

Looking ahead to 2026, Workout Anytime is entering its next chapter with new leadership rooted in franchisee experience at the helm. In April of 2025, the brand announced its largest franchisee Jerry Pugh as CEO, signaling the continued prioritization of the franchisee first mindset. As a part of this forward-looking strategy, Workout Anytime plans to accelerate growth over the next few years, opening 50 additional locations in the next two years.

Together Pugh and Hicks share a unified vision for accelerating the Workout Anytime's next phase of growth by thoughtfully expanding its network while continuing to prioritize support for existing franchisees. Their strategy centers on empowering current owners to scale through additional unit development and acquisitions, including converting non-Workout Anytime locations.

"Tim brings a rare combination of franchise sales, operations, and brand leadership experience," said Pugh, CEO of Workout Anytime. "As we continue building for the future, his focus on authenticity, and franchisee success will be instrumental in shaping how we grow and who we grow with."

Workout Anytime is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring the 24-hour fitness concept across the United States. To learn more about the Workout Anytime franchise opportunity, visit workoutanytimefranchise.com . To learn more about Workout Anytime, visit https://www.k9resorts.com/ workoutanytime.com`.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

SOURCE Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC