Workplace Experience Platform Lane to Power Nuveen Real Estate's Waterford Business District in Miami

The 1.8 million+ square foot professional hub will be digitally connected by Lane's best-in-class workplace technology.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - This summer, Lane , a leading workplace experience platform, and Nuveen Real Estate , a leading global real estate manager, rolled out the Lane mobile app at Waterford Business District , one of the most prominent corporate office complexes in the Southeast U.S. Located near Miami International Airport, Waterford houses more than 100 multinational corporations and has one of the highest concentrations of regional and Latin American headquarters in South Florida.

"Launching our technology across seven office buildings in the midst of a global pandemic was no small feat, but we were inspired by Nuveen's commitment to creating a unified workplace culture within the District," said Clinton J. Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Lane. "It's not every day that you get to help revitalize one of the country's leading corporate destinations, and we are very proud to help bring the future of work to Waterford."

"We are excited to put an expanded digital and on-site amenity offering at the fingertips of our tenants," said Chad Phillips, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Office & Portfolio Manager, Nuveen Real Estate. "We want the professionals in our buildings to have a go-to mobile-friendly source for building announcements, amenities, and programming. The app is also another avenue for tenant feedback. We want to facilitate clear, consistent communication with our tenants, and hear directly from them on how to provide the best workplace experience. This is a part of a programmatic initiative to engage with our tenants both onsite and online. This year we are rolling out tenant engagement apps at nearly 20 office buildings in our U.S. portfolio, with more digitization projects planned for years to come."

Designed to transform the workplace into a thriving, connected ecosystem, Lane integrates building systems into a single, centralized and user-friendly digital platform. Lane streamlines all aspects of day-to-day office life for tenants and property managers alike — from room bookings and guest registration to maintenance, communications and tenant engagement — using data to drive insights every step of the way.



At Waterford Business District, Lane's web and mobile platform will help streamline per-building and District-wide communications and empower tenants to access new amenities and services with ease, including the free shuttle service, Freebee ; bike-share program, Zybra ; FlashParking , a smart-parking program exclusively for District tenants; and virtual yoga.

In the midst of Covid-19, the Lane platform is also helping property teams coordinate efforts for their tenants amid the evolving global health pandemic by:



Managing occupancy through room bookings

Ensuring tenants feel safe through surveys and real-time feedback

Sharing building and cleaning protocols, safety measures, and other important updates

Engaging tenants remotely through virtual content, amenities, and events.

"Formerly known as Waterford at Blue Lagoon, Waterford has been synonymous with the biggest businesses, not only in Miami, but in the Southeast U.S., for decades," said Charles Russo, Senior Director, Southeast Regional Head, Office Americas, Nuveen Real Estate. "In 2019, we embraced the office park's business-focused identity and re-emerged as Waterford Business District. Since then, we have invested significantly in capital improvements focused on setting a new standard as a cutting-edge hub for global business in Florida." Russo added, "Our strategic partnership with Lane has now allowed us to bring our new amenities and services into one seamlessly connected platform where tenants can access everything the District has to offer from their computer or mobile device."

Today, Waterford Business District is home to key players in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, transportation, finance, logistics, hospitality and insurance, as well as numerous local organizations and startups.

Waterford Business District is a joint venture between Nuveen and Allianz Real Estate.

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2014 to deliver the future of work to commercial real estate properties around the world. One of the first technology solutions of its kind, Lane's workplace experience platform addresses the needs of the entire workplace ecosystem — from corporate tenants and their employees, to asset managers and on-site building teams, to retail tenants, visitors, and everyone in between. Putting all the pieces together, Lane turns any workplace into a place that works.

With clients such as Colliers , Hullmark , Dream , Atlas , Brookfield Properties , and Kipling , Lane currently powers over 138 buildings (with another 67 soon to go live) across 15 major North American cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Washington (DC), Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal.

As part of its global expansion, Lane is currently launching with new clients in Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, and United Arab Emirates. Earlier this summer, Lane announced that it raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Round13 Capital , with participation from previous investors. To date, Lane has signed up 300 million square feet of commercial real estate globally — the most in the world. For more information, visit https://www.joinlane.com/ .

About Nuveen Real Estate

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $130 billion of assets under management. Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing. With over 80 years of real estate investing experience and more than 600 employees* located across over 25 cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise. For further information, please visit us at: nuveen.com/realestate

About Allianz Real Estate

Allianz Real Estate is the dedicated real estate investment manager within the Allianz Group and has grown to become the world's largest investor in real estate. The firm develops and executes worldwide tailored portfolio and investment strategies on behalf of a range of global liability driven investors, including Allianz companies, creating value for clients through direct as well as indirect investments and real estate loans. The operational management of investments and assets is performed out of 23 offices in key gateway cities across 5 regions (West Europe, North & Central Europe, Switzerland, USA and Asia Pacific). As at 31 December 2019, Allianz Real Estate held 73.6 billion euros assets under management. For more information, please visit: http://www.allianz-realestate.com

