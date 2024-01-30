Workplace Safety Startup, TeleSafety, Secures Seed Funding for Growth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. , Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSafety (by Safety Badger) recently announced a round of Seed Funding led by Launch NY, which provides mentoring and access to risk capital for high-growth startups. The round of funding brought together a group of forward-thinking investors who believe in the transformative potential of the TeleSafety app. These funds will be invested strategically into research and development, marketing, and user experience enhancement, in support of the product's successful launch and growth.

 "Among the 36 deals we just announced as part of our 2023 investment roundup, we were so pleased that leading the TeleSafety round was among them," said Marnie LaVigne, Ph.D., president and CEO of Launch NY. "In our role as the first institutional check writer for startups in our region and the most active seed fund in New York State, we are so pleased to have the opportunity to support innovative solutions that make such an impact in vital areas like workplace safety."

TeleSafety provides real-time access to workplace safety experts when it matters most. The simple and affordable tool allows construction companies and manufacturers to quickly access safety experts when they have important questions or need professional advice. With real-time access to highly credentialed environmental, health, and safety experts for on-demand consults, TeleSafety prevents workplace accidents and reduces costs associated with OSHA fines.

In addition to its live expert access, the app's Announcements feature delivers up-to-date information on regulatory changes, industry safety training by topic, and safety reminders, ensuring users are always aware of the latest safety-related news. For smaller companies without experienced safety resources in-house, TeleSafety can be a full safety program easily accessible in their own pocket.

TeleSafety makes world-class advice possible through a proprietary mix of technology with a human touch, as conceived by founder John P. Coniglio, Ph.D. Coniglio is an industry thought leader, a nationally recognized speaker, author, and expert witness. 

"With the launch of TeleSafety, we are addressing a real challenge in the industry - quick and easy access to professional safety advice, especially for small to midsize businesses," said Joe Coniglio, one of the company's founders. "We have seen that the app's ability to provide immediate feedback from safety experts can be a game-changer in maintaining regulatory compliance and, most importantly, safeguarding workers. As companies look to cut costs, they can still maintain a high-quality safety presence with TeleSafety."

Tailored to meet the specific needs of the construction and manufacturing sectors, TeleSafety delivers users the most affordable option of innovative and practical safety programming and tracking solutions on the market today.

Sean P. Keenan, President & Chief Operating Officer of Walsh Duffield Companies, Inc., an early customer of TeleSafety said, "We believe there is an opportunity for technology to revolutionize jobsite safety. By providing TeleSafety as an added value to our clients at no cost, we're supporting them in creating a safer workplace, while at the same time lowering costs associated with accidents, injuries, and OSHA fines. It's a win-win for all stakeholders."

About TeleSafety:
TeleSafety is the simple and affordable mobile app that allows construction companies and manufacturers to quickly access highly credentialed safety experts for advice when it matters most. TeleSafety puts an end-to-end safety program in every user's pocket, making it possible to reduce or eliminate workplace accidents, injuries, and OSHA fines, saving companies time and money.

