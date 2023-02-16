Workplace Transformation Market To Touch USD 57.9 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The workplace transformation market in 2022 was valued at USD 16.2 billion, and it is set to touch USD 57.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a 17.3% compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The shifting workforce demographics and growing dependence on mobility services, which boost employee productivity and lower operational expenses, are driving the industry expansion.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/workplace-transformation-market/report-sample

Demand for Enterprise Mobility and Telecom Services Is High

The enterprise mobility and telecom service category has the largest share, of about 20%, as these services enable companies to implement the BYOD policy, which improves the productivity of employees and makes them more agile. Moreover, enterprises are adopting these services to enhance collaboration and obtain operational efficiency.

Moreover, employees are able to pick the environment that is more in line with their comfort zone to work. The digital workplace extends beyond the confines of the office building, allowing employees the freedom to work from any location.

Finally, the most-crucial advantage of a digital workplace is the improvement in the employee experience. A spirited, engaged, and creative workforce can beat the competition in terms of execution, product design, and service delivery.

Workplace Transformation Solutions Used by Majority of Enterprises in North America

The North American market for workplace transformation solutions accounted for the highest revenue, of about USD 8 billion , in 2022. To effectively manage themselves, enterprises are progressively utilizing digital transformation technologies.

, in 2022. To effectively manage themselves, enterprises are progressively utilizing digital transformation technologies. In addition, the U.S. holds the larger share in the region, due to the changing demographics of the workforce, with enterprises retaining and attracting the young generation.

In the coming years, Canada is set to be the faster-growing industry. In Canada , as the BYOD trend is on the rise, organizations are rapidly using enterprise mobility solutions to enable this work model.

is set to be the faster-growing industry. In , as the BYOD trend is on the rise, organizations are rapidly using enterprise mobility solutions to enable this work model. The APAC workplace transformation industry will record the highest CAGR because of the growing acceptance of such services, particularly in Japan , China , and India .

, , and . The demand for workplace transformation services is also driven in the region by the increasing workforce in various industries and the Industry 4.0 revolution.

In APAC, the Indian industry is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the increasing population of the young generation.

Browse detailed report on Global Workplace Transformation Market Trends, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Surge in Focus on Workplace Transformation during Pandemic

As the transformation of the workplace enables remote working, the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest drivers for the market growth. With people confined to their houses and restricted from moving for unimportant reasons, companies were quick to implement the WFH policy, aided by enterprise mobility, telecom, and workplace upgradation and migration services.

Services Covered in the report

Enterprise Mobility and Telecom

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Application Management Services

Workplace Automation

Workplace Upgradation and Migration

Desktop Virtualization

Asset Management

Field Services

Service Desk

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence