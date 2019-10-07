Workplace Wellness Advocate Janice Litvin to Speak at Minnesota SHRM Conference October 13, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janice Litvin, San Francisco Bay Area workplace wellness speaker, founder of Bay Area Wellness Association, and Zumba Fitness™ instructor is invited to speak at the Minnesota State SHRM Conference, premier conference of the Minnesota Society for Human Resource Management, taking place at the Mayo Civic Center October 13th-15th.

As the wellness profession comes of age many companies have jumped on the wellness bandwagon because they are realizing that "well employees" lead to bottom line savings by reducing absenteeism, enhancing productivity, and slowing the growth of healthcare costs. These companies offer a variety of physical fitness, weight loss, smoking cessation, and stress management programs. But participation is still hovering at only 40%. "We have just begun to scratch the surface with wellness," says Litvin, "and with some innovative engagement approaches that won't break the bank, we could go all the way."

Hence, Litvin's talk entitled, "Out of the Box Wellness: Innovations in Workplace Wellness," is scheduled for Sunday, October 13th at 4:00 pm.

"Companies are a microcosm of society and an important and unleveraged setting for health improvement and risk reduction," says Dr. Ron Goetzel, a leading expert in the field of health and productivity management. "With 150 million Americans going to work every day, corporate America is not only in the best position to change our nation's health, but has a responsibility to do so."

Janice Litvin works with organizations that want to get their employees healthy and productive, so they come to work every day happy and ready to work. Through coaching and speaking she helps employees prevent burnout through her unique strategy, Banish Burnout™. She also motivates people to get fit and eat healthy through her Well for Life™ program.

The theme for this year is to Be an HR SuperHeRo. Industry experts from culture, diversity, legal, leadership, recruiting, and more will all be sharing their expertise and talents to bring you the latest innovations in their respective fields.

Register for 2019 MNSHRM State Conference at www.MNSHRM.com.

