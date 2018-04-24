Workplace Wellness Provider Delivers Clarity to Clients with New On-demand Analytics Solution

Accessed through the Viverae employer portal, wellness administrators can quickly display wellness program metrics and export presentation-ready visuals. Using an interactive dashboard and simple interface, users without technical experience can easily apply filters to slice and dice reports to gain meaningful insights. With Viverae Analytics, wellness administrators can review real-time metrics to pull data-driven messages that validate wellness program spend to the C-suite, and identify and support areas of emphasis to achieve even more impressive outcomes.

"Results are the absolute essence of our business. Our programs are built specifically with true, real-life, sustainable engagement drivers that result in healthy changes, which can and should be easily reported on," said Mike Lamb, Viverae president and chief executive officer. "With instant access to data like program participation metrics, clients can manage living, breathing programs that they can adjust and alter as necessary."

With 20 years of expertise designing successful workplace wellness programs, Viverae serves more than 600 clients and 1.2 million members throughout the United States. Its wellness platform can be accessed anywhere internet access is available.

