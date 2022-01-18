Workpuls Awards Inaugural $2,500 Student Scholarship

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workforce analytics and productivity software company Workpuls has today announced the recipient of its inaugural scholarship program.

Northern Illinois University computer science student Milena Zlaticanin was selected as the inaugural scholarship recipient, and will receive $2,500.

Workpuls launched the scholarship program earlier in 2021 to support college students who have ambitions to work in the technology sector. The program is inspired by Workpuls CEO Ivan Petrovic's experience building software while in college.

The scholarship program reached the campuses of hundreds of universities and colleges across the world. Ms Zlaticanin was chosen as the inaugural scholarship recipient for her academic performance, noteworthy application essay and vision for the technology sector.

"We're thrilled to award our inaugural scholarship to Milena," Mr Petrovic said.

"Through our scholarship program and the people we hire, we aim to provide support and opportunities for the next generation of technology leaders.

"Milena's application demonstrated a real passion for the technology sector and deep insights into what the future holds for the industry. I hope this scholarship will help support Milena's ongoing studies and future path into the technology industry."

Ms Zlaticanin is currently completing a Bachelor's of Computer Science at Northern Illinois University. She said she viewed the Workpuls scholarship program as a way to express her views on technology and support her studies.

"I heard about Workpuls from a friend, and I thought that it would be a great opportunity to share my opinion and views about technology and its impact in today's world," Ms Zlaticanin said.

"I plan to use the funds to cover some of my tuition for my last semester at Northern Illinois University"

Once she graduates, Ms Zlaticanin will begin a full-time role as a Software Engineer lined up and she also has aspirations to manage her own team of engineers someday.

The Workpuls scholarship program is open to students who are currently enrolled in technical, IT, or non-technical (e.g. marketing or business) programs with a minimum GPA of 3.5.

The scholarship program runs year round and is awarded twice yearly. For more information, visit www.workpuls.com/scholarship

About Workpuls

Workpuls is a privacy-first monitoring software for employees and an employee tracking app that helps organizations understand how their teams do their best work and build better work environments.

Workpuls' workforce analytics and productivity software is used by 1,300+ global companies and 100,000+ users daily. Through immediate visibility and valuable insights, major companies like Office Depot, Grammarly and Allstate depend on Workpuls to drive productivity, benchmark performance, and improve efficiency.

