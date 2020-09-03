WorkRamp Accelerates Enterprise Momentum with New Product Enhancements and Security Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 WorkRamp , the global leader in enterprise learning, today announced that the company has released a suite of advanced features to help global enterprises expand their learning programs, while delivering the best-in-class security experience for its clients.

"This is an exciting time for WorkRamp, as we're seeing strong continued traction with enterprise customers building world-class remote learning programs," said Ted Blosser, CEO and co-founder at WorkRamp. "Our enterprise features deliver training scalability and platform security across any geography–enabling our hypergrowth and Fortune 500 customers to unlock the power of learning transformation."

The newest product innovations will allow companies to:

Expand Globally Faster with Advanced Localization Capabilities

Companies can now create learning experiences in 7 new languages (Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish), expanding the reach and ROI of learning programs. Localization is also available in WorkRamp for Customers, WorkRamp's powerful training solution for customers and partners. With an advanced translation framework built directly into the platform, new languages will be added every quarter.

Deliver SCORM, AICC, xAPI, and cmi5 Learning Content

WorkRamp has enhanced its capabilities to import, deliver, and track standards based eLearning content. This eLearning content can now be added in learning paths, libraries, and the WorkRamp for Customers platform. In addition to native content creation tools, WorkRamp customers can now leverage the best of traditional authoring suites with robust online editing capabilities.

Operate Securely with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Following its SOC 2 Type I certification, WorkRamp has achieved its Type II certification with a leading national cybersecurity and compliance auditor. This meets the highest standard of data security, customer confidentiality and system reliability–and WorkRamp will continue to invest in its infrastructure and personnel to help customers securely expand their learning programs globally.

