WorkRamp Accelerates Momentum in Customer Education With Over 300% Customer Growth and New Product Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the enterprise learning platform, today announced tremendous industry momentum with its customer and partner training solution. Since launching the external LMS solution in 2019 , WorkRamp has grown by 300% in the last 3 quarters and has continuously released new product innovations.

Brands that are leveraging WorkRamp to power their customer education and partner enablement programs include:

"We're truly humbled that top companies from the Fortune 500 to hyper-growth startups have selected WorkRamp as their learning platform of choice to deliver customer and partner training," said Ted Blosser , CEO and co-founder at WorkRamp . "Given our focus on time-to-value and helping customers stand up their programs in the matter of days, we believe we are bringing an extremely unique solution to a rapidly growing category."

Introducing New Enhancements to External Training

Today, WorkRamp is also releasing new enhancements to allow enterprises to create a fully branded learning environment tailored to the business and the corporate identity. External learners will have a seamless experience when interacting with all aspects of the brand – whether it's a training module or a website experience.

More branding elements. Admins can now customize down to the sub-theming elements at Navigation, Registration, and Course Overview pages.

Tailored certifications. Admins now have a variety of options to hyper-customize the look and feel of their External Academy Certifications.

Customizable social sharing. Admins can now customize the social media thumbnail image on all external Academy pages to better promote their training content.

These deeper levels of visual customization help Customer and Partner Education Teams to reinforce the visual brand to get external learners on board, build trust, and deliver consistent learner experiences.

Demonstrating Continued Success in Corporate Learning

This incredible momentum announcement comes on the heels of recent awards and accolades for WorkRamp. Earlier this year, The Blueprint by The Motley Fool released its 2021 Best Learning Management Systems (LMS) Solutions and recognized WorkRamp as the #1 Top-Rated LMS for both internal and external training, with an overall score of 9.2 out of 10.

This was followed by a featured episode on Customer Education Lab , where Ted Blosser (CEO, WorkRamp) sat down with Dave Deringer (Sr Manager of Customer Education, Outreach) to discuss how a consolidated learning strategy can fuel the next revolution of customer education.

"I'm a huge advocate for coalescing a lot of our work into a pooled model where we're partnering with different training and enablement teams across the organization," said Dave Deringer , Sr Manager of Customer Education at Outreach. "This multi-threaded approach, powered by cross-team collaboration and a consolidated training platform, helps us magnify the impact of learning at Outreach."

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the modern training platform for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Top companies like Zoom, Box, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See why WorkRamp customers choose the all-in-one LMS solution to drive business outcomes – to increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and boost employee productivity – by visiting workramp.com .

