WorkRamp and BambooHR Partner to Automate HR Workflows and Streamline LMS Employee Data Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the all-in-one learning platform for employees, partners, and customers, today announced its newest partnership with BambooHR, the leading platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. WorkRamp customers can now leverage employee data from BambooHR to help automate and streamline employee onboarding and training development programs.

"At Bitly, we're always looking to improve the new hire experience and drive operational efficiencies across our teams–because when your organization is hiring and onboarding at a fast clip, you can't afford anything to go wrong," says Katie Vermilyea, Director of Learning at Bitly.

"With this new WorkRamp integration, we can automate employee onboarding and stay on top of organizational changes by allowing BambooHR to manage and modify employee data in both systems. As we build Bitly's return-to-office learning strategy, this automation will be crucial in deploying department-specific learning paths and location-based training guides to our hybrid workforce."

"We are excited to add WorkRamp to The BambooHR Marketplace, which will allow our mutual customers to leverage employee data from BambooHR to accelerate learning for employees during their critical onboarding period and beyond," says Todd Grierson, Senior Director of Business Development at BambooHR.

This new integration will enable customers to save countless hours of manual work uploading new and existing employee data to the WorkRamp platform. Now, customers can easily sync all BambooHR employee data directly onto the WorkRamp platform in just a few clicks. Customers using WorkRamp can focus on more important tasks, such as revamping training and delivering a superior learning experience for their employees.

"BambooHR is the clear leader in the HCM category for fast-growing companies," said Ted Blosser, CEO and co-founder at WorkRamp. "Our goal is to partner with best-in-class companies to provide even more customer value through tightly integrated HR solutions. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than BambooHR to help us achieve this goal."

To learn more about how companies like Lattice, Front, and Contentful are leveraging WorkRamp to build best-in-class learning programs, visit workramp.com .

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the all-in-one training platform for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Recently awarded Motley Fool's #1 Top-Rated LMS in 2021 and Inc's 2021 Best Workplace for Startups, WorkRamp transforms your corporate learning strategy by providing the foundation to build engaging employee onboarding and development programs–while providing an incredible learner experience for users. Top learning teams at Miro, Brex, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See why WorkRamp customers choose the all-in-one LMS solution to drive business outcomes – to boost employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention – by visiting workramp.com .

About BambooHR

With over 800 employees, 22,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. Recent recognition and awards include the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

