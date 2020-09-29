WorkRamp and Udemy for Business Offer an End-to-End Learning Experience for the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the learning transformation leader, today announced its newest partnership with Udemy , the largest global destination for learning and teaching online, to offer an end-to-end learning experience for the world's top organizations. WorkRamp customers can now access the extensive Udemy for Business course catalog within WorkRamp's Learning Management System to transform their corporate learning strategy.

"Learning is more important than ever as companies are innovating and empowering their workforce to navigate and thrive through this period of uncertainty." said Stephanie Stapleton, Vice President of Customer Success at Udemy. "Enabling access to Udemy for Business content through WorkRamp will provide our customers like Box another seamless way to embed learning into their daily workflow so employees can easily access the most current courses on in-demand skills."

"We're thrilled to empower the global Boxer community to align WorkRamp learning paths and Udemy for Business courses to create personalized learning experiences," said Kat Steinmetz, Global Head of Talent Success at Box. "Boxers can now take Udemy courses to complement their WorkRamp learning paths to upskill, spark conversations around career development and stay competitive in today's economy."

This new offering will enable companies to unite custom training content on WorkRamp with 7,000 curated courses from Udemy for Business to create dynamic learning paths for their employees. WorkRamp administrators can activate the Udemy for Business course catalogue directly within WorkRamp, allowing learners to easily browse and access the content they need to propel business forward and advance their careers.

"Learning and development leaders are looking for ways to streamline their people programs, content and processes to deliver amazing learning experiences for their employees," said Ted Blosser, CEO and co-founder at WorkRamp. "Our new partnership with Udemy will allow customers like Box to consolidate and integrate their critical learning infrastructure to maximize learner ROI and training effectiveness."

To learn more about how companies like Zoom, Box and Workiva are leveraging WorkRamp to build best-in-class customer education programs, visit WorkRamp for Customers .

Many of the world's most innovative companies use Udemy for Business to help their employees acquire the most competitive skills, including NetApp, NVIDIA, Cisco, BMC Software, and more.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the enterprise learning platform for educating employees and customers at scale. Power your corporate learning strategy with an engaging training platform that helps companies execute better across the entire business. See why brands like Paypal, Reddit and 8x8 trust WorkRamp to train their teams and customers by visiting workramp.com .

About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world's largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. Thirty-five million students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 130,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building . For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 7,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.

SOURCE WorkRamp

