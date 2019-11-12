WorkRamp and Zendesk Partner to Deliver Intelligent Customer Conversations Through Continuous Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp today announced WorkRamp for Zendesk, a new offering for support teams designed to provide training directly in the context of the most critical customer support conversations. Launched in the Zendesk Marketplace, WorkRamp for Zendesk brings onboarding and training materials directly into Zendesk Support so that agents can better serve customers in real-time.

"At WorkRamp, we are continuously working to equip the fastest-growing organizations, like Zoom, Slack and Square, with the training tools they need to deliver a world-class customer experience," said Ted Blosser, founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "WorkRamp for Zendesk provides agents with relevant and real-time content to deliver truly unmatched customer experiences, no matter the channel."

Located directly in Zendesk Support, WorkRamp for Zendesk pulls up associated training materials and help docs in real-time so agents can quickly understand and resolve support issues on the fly. With contextual data at their fingertips, agents can see a drastic improvement in speed and accuracy of customer support, elevating the overall customer experience. Modern enterprises can now empower agents to have more confident and intelligent conversations around their constantly evolving products.

WorkRamp for Zendesk is a key component of the WorkRamp for Support product suite, a collection of enablement and training tools for support teams that also includes Google Chrome extension, product tutorials and more. Agents using WorkRamp can expect to see higher CSAT scores, greater knowledge retention and increased agent productivity. To learn more, visit workramp.com/solutions/support.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is powerful training software that helps companies Execute Better. From onboarding and certifications, to detailed reporting within Salesforce.com, WorkRamp is the learning platform of choice for the world's top organizations. See why companies like Zoom, Square, and Intuit use WorkRamp to reduce ramp time and improve rep effectiveness by visiting workramp.com.

