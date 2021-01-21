WorkRamp Awarded Top-Rated Learning Management System Solution for 2021

WorkRamp Is Named 2021 Top Learning Management System (LMS) Solution by The Blueprint, a Motley Fool service. Tweet this

WorkRamp has been named the #1 LMS solution with an overall score of 9.2 out of 10. Key highlights in the WorkRamp Software Review include:

Clean, intuitive interface for admins

Robust workflow automation features

Drag-and-drop course building

Exceptional range of assessment objects

Collaborative coaching tools

Robust native integrations

Customizable training academies

Powerful reporting capabilities

"Customer trust is one of the most important drivers for our business," said Ted Blosser, co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "We're honored to be awarded the Top-Rated LMS in The Blueprint's list of 2021 Best LMS Solutions ; this reinforces our commitment to build the world's best learning platform that customers, partners, and employees can depend on."

The winners for each software category were determined by The Blueprint's team of software experts who compiled, tested, rated, and curated in-depth reviews of the top LMS solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Solutions were evaluated and compared based on the following criteria: ease of use, features, pricing, and customer support.

This latest recognition is followed by G2's Winter 2021 Report, where WorkRamp has been named a Leader in Corporate Learning Management System, a Leader in Sales Enablement, and a Leader in Sales Training & Onboarding – based on hundreds of reviews submitted by WorkRamp customers .

##About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is a modern training platform for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionality, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Top companies like Zoom, Box, and Workiva trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See how the all-in-one LMS solution drives business outcomes – from increasing revenue, improving customer satisfaction, to boosting employee productivity – by visiting workramp.com .

##About The Blueprint

The Blueprint, a Motley fool service, offers unbiased business and tech expertise for sole proprietors and SMBs. The Blueprint takes complex business topics and makes them simple and easy to understand for emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners. Whether business owners are looking to increase sales through a new marketing channel, update accounting software, or manage an intricate project, The Blueprint will answer those questions in the most thorough, accessible, and engaging way. For more information visit www.fool.com/the-blueprint/

SOURCE WorkRamp

Related Links

http://www.workramp.com

