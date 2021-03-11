WorkRamp Expands Executive Team Amidst Rapid Customer Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the enterprise learning platform, today announced that Rocky Paap has joined the company as Vice President of Revenue. Paap will be managing Sales, Customer Success, and Content Services to power a seamless customer experience for WorkRamp's global customer base.

"Rocky is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of scaling and architecting world-class revenue organizations for top companies," said Ted Blosser , co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp . "Since we thrive on a culture of learning, I'm excited to be reunited with an old colleague and learn from his extensive experience as we head into our next phase of growth."

Paap brings over 17 years of experience leading revenue teams in the global enterprise SaaS space at Box, Envoy, Periscope Data, and Blackbird Technologies. He's led and championed many successful revenue initiatives – including direct sales teams, outbound efforts, and customer success programs.

"Virtual learning has become essential as modern workplaces are now moving towards hybrid and fully remote work." said Rocky Paap , VP of Revenue at WorkRamp . "WorkRamp has a unique opportunity to disrupt the outdated learning industry and truly transform the way companies deliver virtual learning experiences across their entire business. I'm excited to personally build strong customer relationships while we deliver true business value to the market."

This announcement comes at an exciting time for WorkRamp, as the company continues to grow and expand its global business.

In January, WorkRamp was named as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Fortune Magazine – showing its commitment to taking care of its employees and helping them succeed by implementing diverse and supportive remote employee programs. That same month, WorkRamp was also named the Top-Rated LMS Solution of 2021 by The Motley Fool.

