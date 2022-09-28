WorkRamp Launches "WorkRamp Content" to Help Businesses Build Impactful Learning Programs that Develop Employees and Unlock Exponential Growth

WorkRamp Content, powered by Go1, gives customers access to thousands of off-the-shelf content resources natively within the WorkRamp platform that extensively cover various learning needs, styles, and formats

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the All-in-One Learning Platform, today announced the release of WorkRamp Content, powered by one of the world's largest corporate education content hubs, Go1. WorkRamp Content is one of the most comprehensive content solutions for organizations that are invested in developing their people to unlock exponential growth.

With this product, relevant industry- and role-based content can be curated to complement the organization's learning strategy, and businesses can leverage the power of prebuilt, proven content to build impactful programs that attract, develop, and retain talent and mitigate corporate risk by maintaining compliance.

"Businesses need their workforces to be highly skilled if they are to stay competitive in today's market, and that means learning cannot stop," said Ted Blosser, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkRamp. "Those that really invest in making learning a growth engine for their organizations recognize that effective content is fundamental to this strategy. Now they can find not only flexible content creation and collaboration within WorkRamp's platform but also the most relevant expertise to uplevel their people."

With over 85,000 course resources from more than 250 providers in one learning center of excellence, WorkRamp Content provides exactly what employees want, in whichever format, length, and style are effective for them. The catalog of resources from the world's top providers such as EasyLlama, ej4, The Expert Academy, Mind Tools, Pluralsight, Sandler Training, Skillsoft, and Traliant empowers learning administrators to upskill their teams for more meaningful business contributions. They also have access to complimentary content recommendations and curation in partnership with Go1's team. Customers should expect learner engagement to increase sixfold once they leverage the ability to quickly provide employees with meaningful content within their learning platform.

"Businesses want their learners to be able to develop and apply their skills in the flow of work and in systems they recognize. Those that invest in WorkRamp to support their development strategy and growth can now really achieve this most effective approach to learning by accessing Go1's vast training and content libraries," said Marc Havercroft, President of Go1.

With WorkRamp Content, customers are now able to draw on all levels of instructional design capability and better align their learning content strategy with an overall learning strategy. The All-in-One Learning Platform provides course authoring tools out of the box for building content just the way the business wants it, customizable course templates to set teams up with solid starting points, and now prebuilt, proven content that can be rapidly deployed for immediate business impact.

To learn more about how companies are leveraging WorkRamp to create best-in-class learning programs, visit workramp.com .

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Platform that your executives, employees, and customers will love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes and organizational scale. To learn more, visit www.workramp.com .

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning. Go1.com has raised over US $400M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Madrona Venture Group, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

