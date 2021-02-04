WorkRamp Launches WorkRamp.org to Promote Equitable Access to Learning and Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the enterprise learning platform, is launching WorkRamp.org , to deliver learning opportunities in underserved communities by providing the technology, resources, and funding to help local schools and education nonprofits succeed.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with WorkRamp.org to better serve the students of South Hayward," said Neena Goswamy, Executive Director at Hayward Collegiate . "It's incredibly important for our scholars to be in a community that cares deeply about its children and can provide the resources to help them thrive."

"2020 has been a chaotic year, but it has also shown us how important it is to leverage our brand and voice to demand change and fight for what matters," said Ted Blosser, CEO and co-founder of WorkRamp . "At WorkRamp, we're very mission-driven and dedicated to creating a culture of learning, inclusiveness and empowerment inside and outside the company. We're proud to launch WorkRamp.org at such a critical time."

WorkRamp.org will partner with nonprofit organizations to:

Donate or give discounted access to the WorkRamp LMS Platform

Enable WorkRamp employees to volunteer or offer pro-bono consulting

Build a WorkRamp.org Fund to support local schools and education nonprofits

Offer instructional design services to help organizations build and scale Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion programs

WorkRamp.org has already begun supporting local nonprofits and schools to accelerate their impact.

Cristo De Rey La Salle East Bay High School is a diverse, Lasallian Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means through a rigorous and preparatory personalized education combined with a robust corporate work study program. WorkRamp.org hosts a weekly "Mini MBA Series" for sophomores and juniors at the Jesuit High School, where WorkRamp employees lead classes on business and entrepreneurship. To date, WorkRamp employees have volunteered over 200 hours and fundraised thousands of dollars for the program.

Hayward Collegiate is a tuition-free public charter school that provides rigorous academics in every classroom and individualized support for every learner to prepare Hayward Scholars to have agency over their lives. WorkRamp.org supports after school learning programs through employee volunteering, donation matching, and corporate fundraisers.

Blue Bear School of Music is a nonprofit committed to bringing free and low-cost music programs to underserved communities across the San Francisco Bay Area. This nonprofit leverages WorkRamp to power its virtual music education platform to create a safe, virtual learning environment for educators and students.

If you're interested in learning about how your nonprofit organization might benefit from partnering with WorkRamp.org, contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE WorkRamp

