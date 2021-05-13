WorkRamp Ranks #1 on Inc's 2021 Best Workplaces List for Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp, the all-in-one learning platform for employees, customers, and partners, today announced that Inc Magazine has recognized WorkRamp as the Winner of the Best Workplace in 2021 for Startups with 1-49 employees, at the time of the survey. WorkRamp now boasts over 70 employees, and continues to aggressively hire for roles across the organization.

"At WorkRamp, we're committed to building a company that not only creates great products, but also takes care of our employees and gives back to the community," said Ted Blosser, co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "We firmly believe that creating a culture of learning and growth is the key to building the world's most successful teams. We're on a mission to do this internally and help our customers do the same."

WorkRamp joins 429 honorees out of the thousands submitted applications, based on employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies were ranked on areas including management effectiveness, trust in leadership, and employee growth opportunities. Quantum Workplace also audited the organization's benefits to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

In this year's survey, WorkRamp's benefit offerings also scored 19% higher than the top 3 finalists in the 2021 Best Workplaces List for Startups and topped the list for outstanding executive communication and employee resources. 100% of WorkRamp employees reported to be highly engaged by their work, largely due to the "strong learning culture" and the "most transparent, open, and collaborative work environment."

Key highlights of WorkRamp's workplace culture, as shared by employees, include:

Dynamic work-from-home environment : WorkRamp employees have flexible working hours that are optimized to their schedules, across time zones and personal/family commitments. Starting 2021, employees have the option to go fully remote, work in-office in San Francisco , or take advantage of a hybrid remote/in-office model. WorkRamp also provides a generous stipend to help create a good remote workspace.

: WorkRamp employees have flexible working hours that are optimized to their schedules, across time zones and personal/family commitments. Starting 2021, employees have the option to go fully remote, work in-office in , or take advantage of a hybrid remote/in-office model. WorkRamp also provides a generous stipend to help create a good remote workspace. Emphasis on employee wellbeing : WorkRamp encourages employees to take one "self-care" day per quarter, plus a $50 daily stipend, to spend the day taking care of their mental health. WorkRamp also provides wellness sessions, socially-distanced small group events, and diverse set of employee resource groups, including Women of WorkRamp, PRIDE, Asian Pacific Islanders @ WorkRamp, and Sustainability.

: WorkRamp encourages employees to take one "self-care" day per quarter, plus a daily stipend, to spend the day taking care of their mental health. WorkRamp also provides wellness sessions, socially-distanced small group events, and diverse set of employee resource groups, including Women of WorkRamp, PRIDE, Asian Pacific Islanders @ WorkRamp, and Sustainability. Transparent and collaborative culture : WorkRamp employees are encouraged to challenge themselves, take risks, and not be afraid to fail forward to learn and better themselves. WorkRamp also stresses the importance of winning together as a team and providing transparent, timely feedback across the organization.

: WorkRamp employees are encouraged to challenge themselves, take risks, and not be afraid to fail forward to learn and better themselves. WorkRamp also stresses the importance of winning together as a team and providing transparent, timely feedback across the organization. Career growth and development opportunities : WorkRamp provides a breadth of opportunities for career growth, including an executive mentorship program, leadership development training, and a robust guest speaker series for employees.

: WorkRamp provides a breadth of opportunities for career growth, including an executive mentorship program, leadership development training, and a robust guest speaker series for employees. Diverse leadership team: WorkRamp boasts a diverse and inclusive leadership team with 47% identifying as female, 64% as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and 30% as women of color.

WorkRamp boasts a diverse and inclusive leadership team with 47% identifying as female, 64% as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and 30% as women of color. Emphasis on giving and community: Earlier this year, WorkRamp announced WorkRamp.org to promote equitable access to learning and education in underserved and underprivileged communities. WorkRamp.org partners with local schools to provide employee volunteer opportunities, donates to organizations championing racial justice and social causes, and offers the WorkRamp product free-of-charge to select nonprofits. On employee birthdays, WorkRamp donates $200 to a charity of their choice, in their name.

Most recently, WorkRamp appointed Annie Pearl, Chief Product Officer at Calendly, to its board of directors. This year, WorkRamp was also recognized as the #1 Top-Rated Learning Management Solution (LMS) in 2021 by The Motley Fool, and named #36 on the Best Workplaces in the SF Bay Area by Fortune Magazine's Great Place to Work.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

