Workrise Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Allen Narcisse as Chief Operating Officer

"Allen joins Workrise at a pivotal and exciting time for the company as we accelerate the next phase of our growth plan," said Xuan Yong, Workrise co-founder and CEO. "He brings leadership and market-based strategy experience, which will enable us to capture big opportunities as infrastructure investments increase and workers change the way they seek jobs. Allen is a key addition to our executive team as the tremendous demand for sourcing skilled workers continues."

"Filling the skilled labor gap will be essential to our continued economic growth and recovery and Workrise is at the forefront of that effort," said Allen Narcisse, Workrise COO. "Workrise has already proven that traditional ways of staffing large projects are ripe for disruption. I look forward to joining this talented team and helping the company scale its tech-enabled solution for the skilled trades to additional markets across the country."

Narcisse joins Workrise from Lyft where he spent the last four years. Prior to his role as Head of Market Strategy for the online rideshare provider, Narcisse served as Regional Vice President, Regional Director and General Manager. Narcisse also spent two years as General Manager for UberEats and is the co-founder of Ebyline, Inc., a software company that connects companies with experienced, vetted freelancers to create exclusive high-quality content for publishers and brands. Narcisse began his career as a staff consultant at Arthur Andersen, LLP, before joining the Los Angeles Times as a Director and then Paramount Pictures as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development.

Mike Witte, co-founder of Workrise who currently serves as COO, will continue serving on the executive team and will focus on driving product innovation.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Allen join the Workrise team, and his experience leading companies on their marketplace growth strategy will be an invaluable asset," said Witte. "I am also excited to devote more time on the front lines with workers, helping develop and drive the innovation that will help Workrise grow as an industry leader and achieve our mission and vision."

Workrise connects skilled laborers with infrastructure and energy companies looking to staff and manage projects efficiently. The company's online platform matches workers with more than 500 companies in its network, manages payroll and benefits, and provides access to training. Founded in 2014 as a platform to match skilled laborers with companies in the oil and gas industry, Workrise has since broadened its business to serve companies and trade workers in the solar, wind, commercial construction, and defense industries.

The company has committed to fill the skilled labor gap by placing 100,000 workers in jobs by the end of 2023, and one million by the end of 2030.

In May, Workrise announced the close of a $300 million Series E round led by Baillie Gifford, with new investor Franklin Templeton joining existing investors including Founders Fund, Bedrock Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Moore Strategic Ventures, 137 Ventures, and Brookfield Growth Partners.

About Workrise

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense, and oil and gas industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com .

Media Contact:

Mitch Goulding

+1 214-629-0751

[email protected]

SOURCE Workrise

Related Links

https://www.workrise.com/

