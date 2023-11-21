Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

21 Nov, 2023, 13:24 ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 12:00pm PST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at 12:00pm PST, John Moran Auctioneers invites you experience work from some of the most influential artists of the 20th century presented in their Latin American Art + Design auction. This winter sale has over 200 lots of art and design, and will offer everything from fine art to Folk Art, candlesticks, pottery, and nearly 100 lots of Mexican silver including tableware and jewelry. Featured artists and designers include Fernando Botero, Alfredo Ramos, Diego Rivera, Felipe Castañeda, Carlos Estevez, Roberto Montenegro, William Spratling, Antonio Pineda, and Fred Davis

Continue Reading
Fernando Botero (1932-2023), "Couple Dancing," 1980. Watercolor on paper laid to linen on board, 65.5” H x 42.75” W est. $150,000-200,000. There will also be a second Botero work available, "Nude Figure Reclining," 2002, estimated $100,000-150,000.
Fernando Botero (1932-2023), "Couple Dancing," 1980. Watercolor on paper laid to linen on board, 65.5” H x 42.75” W est. $150,000-200,000. There will also be a second Botero work available, "Nude Figure Reclining," 2002, estimated $100,000-150,000.

Leading the sale are two extraordinary works by the recently deceased Columbian artist, Fernando Botero (1932-2023). Botero was considered the most recognized and quoted artist from Latin America in his lifetime. Moran's is pleased to present two of his large-scale watercolors, Couple dancing, 1980, estimated $150,000-200,000, and Nude figure reclining, 2002 with an estimate of $100,000-150,000.

Known as the 'Father of Mexican Modernism', Alfredo Ramo Martinez (1871-1946) was a painter, muralist, and educator. This sale will offer three works by Martinez including "Madonna India", circa 1932, estimated $60,000-80,000, and "Procession of Nuns," circa 1934, valued at $16,000-22,000.

There will be multiple lots offering works by prominent Mexican painters Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo. Rivera (1886-1857) helped establish the mural movement in Mexican and international art. Rivera's "Las Banistas de Tehuantepec", 1925 will be offered at a $25,000-35,000 estimate. In contrast Tamayo (1899-1991) painted figurative abstraction with surrealist influences on a more intimate scale. Estimated $2,500-3,500 is his Mixografia, "Nina", 1981.

Bronze works will include examples by Mexican sculptors Felipe Castañeda and Luis Ortiz Monasterio. This sale will offer three Castañeda works including, "Seated woman", 1994, valued $5,000-7,000. At an estimate of $3,000-5,000, Monasterio's "Mujer con Nino y Alcatraces", 1950 will make its way to the block.

Collectors are sure to take notice of the large Matl Nuestra Senora de La Asuncion de Tonaya by Matilde Poulat, estimated $6,000-9,000, a Hector Aguilar sterling silver chess set valued at $4,000-6,000, and multiple silver pieces by William Sprating including a 18k gold and ebony necklace with a $4,000-6,000 estimate.

Other noteworthy artists featured will include Gustavo Montoya, Pedro Friedeberg, Carlo Merida, Francisco Toledo, and Sergio Bustamante. To view the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com.

Contact:

Brenda Smith
[email protected]

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

A 5 carat Fancy Intense Orangy-Pink diamond leads Moran's Fine Jewelry & Watches sale!

A 5 carat Fancy Intense Orangy-Pink diamond leads Moran's Fine Jewelry & Watches sale!

With the holidays quickly approaching, John Moran Auctioneers has just what you need for this gift-giving season! On Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at...
Rare Edward Weston Photographs highlight Moran's 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism sale!

Rare Edward Weston Photographs highlight Moran's 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism sale!

John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at 10:00am PDT....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.