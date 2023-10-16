Works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Ansel Adams, Fernando Botero, & Diego Rivera headline Moran's San Francisco Pop-Up event!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

16 Oct, 2023, 22:38 ET

Friday, Oct. 27, 11am-6pm | Saturday, Oct. 28, 10am-2pm  

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moran's is coming to San Francisco! John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism—featuring works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, and Ansel Adams, as well as works from our fall series auctions! This special popup auction preview is taking place at the Minnesota Street Project in Dogpatch Friday, October 27, 2023, from 11am-6pm & Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10am-2pm. Address: 1150 25th St., San Francisco, CA 94107. 

Continue Reading
Join us for this special 2-day popup auction preview event in San Francisco, CA, October 27th & 28th! Featuring works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Ansel Adams, as well as highlights from our fall series auctions! Preview: Friday, Oct. 27: 11am-6pm & Saturday, Oct. 28: 10am-2pm. Place: 1150 25th St., San Francisco, CA 94107
Join us for this special 2-day popup auction preview event in San Francisco, CA, October 27th & 28th! Featuring works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Ansel Adams, as well as highlights from our fall series auctions! Preview: Friday, Oct. 27: 11am-6pm & Saturday, Oct. 28: 10am-2pm. Place: 1150 25th St., San Francisco, CA 94107

There will be highlights from four sales including selections from The Collection of Frederick W. Davis, The Estate of Amy Conger, The Estate of Edwin Herbert Reitman, Latin American Art + Design, and Modern + Contemporary Fine Art. Including works by Fernando Botero, Miguel Covarrubias, Alfredo Ramos Martinez, Diego Rivera, Andy Warhol, Lynn Chadwick, and more.  

The featured highlights include a rare collection of previously unlocated Edward Weston photographs that have been part of the Fred Davis estate for almost one hundred years. Frederick Davis was an early collector and dealer in Mexican folk art who had a shop in Mexico City, but then continued to collect in his later years. 

Amy Conger was a scholar whose research and writing established a standard within the history of photography that all subsequent researchers and writers have struggled to match. She wrote, Edward Weston: Photographs from the Collection of the Center for Creative Photography—the most important reference on Weston. Selections from her collection will be sold alongside The Estate of Frederick Davis

Other significant showstoppers at the pop-up will include works from the Latin American Art + Design sale including two works by the recently deceased Fernando Botero, Couple Dancing and Nude on a beach, works on paper by Alfredo Ramos Martinez, a charcoal drawing by Diego Rivera, one of two that will be offered for sale in December. 

Rounding out the highlights will be original works from pop-culture icon Andy Warhol and modern masters Lynn Chadwick, Robert Irwin, Napoleon Abueva, and Ernest Briggs.

The event is free to attend. RSVP is not required but appreciated. To RSVP or find out more about these sales, go to www.johnmoran.com

Contact:

Brenda Smith, John Moran Auctioneers     

[email protected]

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

New World Auction Record of $237,500 for Raimonds Staprans at Moran's Art + Design sale!

New World Auction Record of $237,500 for Raimonds Staprans at Moran's Art + Design sale!

On Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, John Moran Auctioneers presented their highly anticipated Art + Design sale. The auction featured prominent artists...
John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to announce their newly appointed Jewelry & Watches team -- Tom Burstein as Director, and Peggy Gottlieb as Senior Specialist!

John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to announce their newly appointed Jewelry & Watches team -- Tom Burstein as Director, and Peggy Gottlieb as Senior Specialist!

John Moran Auctioneers has a new jewelry team that is ready to take the industry by storm! Moran's is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.