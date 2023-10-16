Works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Ansel Adams, Fernando Botero, & Diego Rivera headline Moran's San Francisco Pop-Up event!

Friday, Oct. 27, 11am-6pm | Saturday, Oct. 28, 10am-2pm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moran's is coming to San Francisco! John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism—featuring works by Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, and Ansel Adams, as well as works from our fall series auctions! This special popup auction preview is taking place at the Minnesota Street Project in Dogpatch Friday, October 27, 2023, from 11am-6pm & Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10am-2pm. Address: 1150 25th St., San Francisco, CA 94107.

There will be highlights from four sales including selections from The Collection of Frederick W. Davis, The Estate of Amy Conger, The Estate of Edwin Herbert Reitman, Latin American Art + Design, and Modern + Contemporary Fine Art. Including works by Fernando Botero, Miguel Covarrubias, Alfredo Ramos Martinez, Diego Rivera, Andy Warhol, Lynn Chadwick, and more.

The featured highlights include a rare collection of previously unlocated Edward Weston photographs that have been part of the Fred Davis estate for almost one hundred years. Frederick Davis was an early collector and dealer in Mexican folk art who had a shop in Mexico City, but then continued to collect in his later years.

Amy Conger was a scholar whose research and writing established a standard within the history of photography that all subsequent researchers and writers have struggled to match. She wrote, Edward Weston: Photographs from the Collection of the Center for Creative Photography—the most important reference on Weston. Selections from her collection will be sold alongside The Estate of Frederick Davis.

Other significant showstoppers at the pop-up will include works from the Latin American Art + Design sale including two works by the recently deceased Fernando Botero, Couple Dancing and Nude on a beach, works on paper by Alfredo Ramos Martinez, a charcoal drawing by Diego Rivera, one of two that will be offered for sale in December.

Rounding out the highlights will be original works from pop-culture icon Andy Warhol and modern masters Lynn Chadwick, Robert Irwin, Napoleon Abueva, and Ernest Briggs.

The event is free to attend. RSVP is not required but appreciated. To RSVP or find out more about these sales, go to www.johnmoran.com.

