Works With Virtual Developers Conference Brings Best of Global Events to Digital Audiences

Renowned two-day conference brings in-depth learning and expertise for the IoT

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2024 Works With Virtual Developers Conference. Scheduled for November 20 and 21, this premier event is free to attend and will bring together IoT developers, device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the globe.

"We are thrilled to open registrations for this year's Works With Virtual Developers conference," said John Dixon, Vice President of Global Marketing and Americas Sales at Silicon Labs. "Now in its fifth year and bolstered by in-person events from around the world, Works With Virtual is a unique opportunity for IoT professionals to come together, share knowledge, and drive innovation in the industry."

Leveraging the best content from regional in-person Works Withs conferences held in San Jose CA, Hyderabad, India, and Shanghai, China, the Works With Virtual conference features a comprehensive program, including:

Expert Keynotes and Technical Courses: Learn from the best in the industry, like NVIDIA and Samsung, about the latest trends and technologies in IoT.





Ecosystem Integration: Discover how to seamlessly integrate products into leading ecosystems from Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Apple.





: Discover how to seamlessly integrate products into leading ecosystems from Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Apple. Live Q&A Sessions: Engage directly with subject matter experts to get questions answered in real time.

Attendees can build their agenda around specialized tracks covering key areas such as Bluetooth, LPWAN, Matter, Wi-Fi, AI/ML, and IoT security.

Register for the 2024 Works With Virtual Developers Conference and start building a personalized agenda, today.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs is a trailblazer in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things. Its integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, and unmatched ecosystem support make Silicon Labs the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. Silicon Labs leads the industry in high performance, low power, and security with support for the broadest set of multi-protocol solutions.

