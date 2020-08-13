Workshop Built launches new identity and website for IQHQ

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego branding and marketing agency Workshop Built today announced a new brand identity and website for IQHQ , a life sciences real estate investment trust (REIT) founded by a team of the industry's top leaders.

Workshop worked with IQHQ to develop the company's new name and brand, creating a distinctive voice, and crafting a cohesive visual and verbal identity ( view presentation ). The company recently changed its name from Creative Science Properties to IQHQ.

"Workshop Built was an excellent partner for our brand development," said Tracy Murphy, President of IQHQ. "They have a talented team that employed a clear and comprehensive process that identified our new brand identity that situates us well for the growth we envision for IQHQ."

The newly developed brand and website will communicate to tenants, brokers, analysts and investors that IQHQ is a provider of premier life sciences real estate. The rebrand includes a new tagline – 'Giving Progress a Home' – to convey the company's singular focus on developing life sciences workplaces that inspire progress and growth.

"Our team undertook a detailed process to discover what makes IQHQ unique," said Robert Laplante, Founder of Workshop Built. "This is an exciting company with big plans for the market, and now they have a distinctive brand that expresses their purpose."

IQHQ is focused on the acquisition and development of major life sciences projects in the innovation hubs of San Francisco, San Diego and Boston in the United States, and the Golden Triangle in the United Kingdom.

View a detailed case study on IQHQ's branding here .

About Workshop Built

Workshop Built is a branding and marketing firm that helps build and grow world-class brands through strategic design thinking. Led by founder Robert Laplante, Workshop Built is focused on the commercial real estate industry, helping companies drive business results with powerful branding, digital marketing and media. Workshop Built has offices in California and Spain. Visit www.workshopbuilt.com to see more.

