Workshop Named the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Company in Nebraska

The Omaha-based internal communications platform also ranks No. 25 in software nationally and No. 272 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workshop, the internal communications platform used by companies like S&P Global, Aston Martin, Monster Energy, and White Castle, announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Workshop's 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings:

Workshop employees in a company photo

No. 1 fastest-growing company in Nebraska

No. 25 fastest-growing software company nationally

No. 272 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000

The ranking caps a milestone year for the Omaha-based company. Founded in 2021, Workshop has grown to a team of 140 serving more than 800 customers, from national non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, including HarperCollins, ServiceNow, Steve Madden, Madison Square Garden, FastMed, and Papa John's. Earlier this year, Workshop launched its redesigned modern editor, which uses AI-generated emails powered by Cici, Workshop's AI agent built for internal communicators, to build a complete, on-brand email from a single prompt. Paired with Journeys, Workshop's automation engine for turning a team's best communications habits into sequences that run on their own, the update represents the most significant product update in Workshop's history. And in between, Workshop's employee podcast, TalkShop, won a Ragan Employee Communications Award for Best Podcast, recognition voted on by peers across the internal communications and HR industry.

The growth also reflects a broader shift inside internal communications teams. According to Workshop's own 2026 Internal Comms Trends Report, 68% of communicators name automating repetitive tasks as their top priority this year, and nearly half already use AI tools daily for content creation. That's the gap Workshop has built its platform, and its growth, around. Most Workshop customers are live within two to four weeks of signing on, and companies like S&P Global, Aston Martin, Monster Energy, and White Castle now use the platform to reach every employee and prove the impact of their communications.

It's also a milestone for a company built outside the traditional tech hubs: Workshop is headquartered in Omaha, and the ranking places it among a small number of Midwest software companies to crack the national list.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 means so much to us, especially landing in all three categories: No. 1 fastest-growing company in Nebraska, No. 25 in software nationally, and No. 272 overall," said Rick Knudtson, co-founder and CEO of Workshop. "We've built Workshop right here in Omaha, and this list is proof you don't have to be on a coast to build something that competes at the highest level. It's a reflection of the trust our customers have put in us, and of the work our whole team has put in to earn it."

About the 2026 Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2026 list and full company profiles are available starting August 11, 2026 at inc.com/inc5000.

About Workshop

Workshop is a modern, purpose-built internal communications platform that helps teams create, send, manage, and measure employee communications in one place — starting with email and extending to Teams, Slack, SMS, and more. With AI and automation built in, Workshop helps communicators spend less time on production and more time on strategy. Most teams are live in 2–4 weeks. Companies like Dayforce, Hudl, Bombas, 1-800 Contacts, and Shutterfly use Workshop to reach every employee and prove the impact of their communications. Learn more at useworkshop.com.

SOURCE Workshop