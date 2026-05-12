Workshop Launches Agentic AI That Builds Complete Internal Comms From a Single Prompt

Internal comms teams can now describe what they need in their own words and get back a fully designed, on-brand email — layout, copy, images, and all.

OMAHA, Neb., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workshop, the internal communications platform used by companies like S&P Global, Aston Martin, Monster Energy, and Meijer, today announced the launch of AI-generated emails and a redesigned collaborative editor — together representing the most significant update in the company's history.

Workshop's editor shows Cici actively generating an email — setting up the layout, applying brand styles, and drafting copy from a single prompt.

The AI-generated emails feature is powered by Cici, Workshop's AI agent built specifically for internal communications. A communicator can type something like "open enrollment reminder for full-time employees" or "monthly safety update for our warehouse team" and receive a fully designed email — layout, copy, images, and formatting — in seconds.

From there, teams can edit together in real time in Workshop's modern editor, refine copy with AI, set brand defaults so every email starts on-brand automatically, and send to the right audience with analytics that show exactly who read it.

"Most IC teams are running on instinct, three cups of coffee, and not enough time," said Jamie Bell, Chief Marketing Officer. "We wanted to change what's possible with that time. Now, comms teams can spend their time on the work that matters most, like understanding their organization, knowing what matters to employees, deciding what to say and when."

Why it matters

Internal communications professionals are among the most resource-constrained teams in any organization. According to Workshop's 2026 Internal Comms Trends Report, 68% of communicators named automating repetitive tasks as their top priority this year, and nearly half are already using AI tools daily for content creation.

But most AI features available today stop at writing assistance — suggesting a headline, rephrasing a sentence, or generating a first draft that still requires significant work to design, format, and make send-ready. That's helpful, but it doesn't fundamentally change the workflow.

Workshop's approach is different: describe what you need, and the AI generates the entire email. The communicator's starting point shifts from a blank page to a finished draft — which means their role shifts from production to strategy.

What's new

AI-generated emails. Tell Cici what you need in a sentence — it builds the full email, including layout, copy, images, and tone. You can then adjust the tone, translate into other languages, drag and drop elements, or regenerate with a completely different approach, all from within the editor.

A redesigned editor with real-time collaboration. Multiple people can now work on the same email at the same time, with AI writing assistance built in, default brand styles, full version history, custom and web fonts, and everyday improvements that make the editing experience significantly faster.

Cici, available free at useworkshop.com/cici. Workshop's AI agent is trained on internal comms best practices and research from thousands of IC professionals. Cici helps communicators plan campaigns, write and refine copy, brainstorm subject lines, and dig into engagement data — and it's available as a free "lite" version for any communicator, regardless of whether they use Workshop.

How Workshop's AI differs

The internal communications market has seen a wave of AI announcements over the past year, with several platforms adding writing assistance, chatbots, and AI-powered search. Workshop's approach centers on a different premise: AI should generate complete outputs, not just assist with inputs.

Most AI features in the category are assistive — they help rephrase a sentence, suggest a subject line, or generate a rough first draft that still requires significant manual work. Workshop's AI is agentic: it executes the full task end to end. A communicator describes what they need, and Cici builds the complete email — layout, copy, images, tone — without requiring the communicator to design, format, or assemble anything. This means that Workshop doesn't just save time; it fundamentally changes what a comms team is able to do with it.

That AI is also purpose-built for internal comms. Cici understands IC-specific context — tone, audience segmentation, compliance sensitivities, channel strategy, and what "good" looks like for employee communications — because it was trained on internal comms workflows, not adapted from a general-purpose model.

And Workshop's broader platform philosophy reinforces the AI investment: most teams are live within 2–4 weeks (compared to 6–12 months for enterprise employee experience suites), with no onboarding fees, unlimited users, and an average time to ROI of 5 months — versus 18–25 months on competing platforms, according to G2 Scale data.

Availability

AI-generated emails and the redesigned editor are available for all Workshop customers. A "lite" version of Cici is available for free at useworkshop.com/cici.

For more information, visit useworkshop.com/ai.

About Workshop

Workshop is a modern, purpose-built internal communications platform that helps teams create, send, manage, and measure employee communications in one place — starting with email and extending to Teams, Slack, SMS, and more. With AI and automation built in, Workshop helps communicators spend less time on production and more time on strategy. Most teams are live in 2–4 weeks. Companies like S&P Global, Aston Martin, Monster Energy, White Castle, and Meijer use Workshop to reach every employee and prove the impact of their communications. Learn more at useworkshop.com.

SOURCE Workshop