Workshop launches Cici, an agentic AI assistant built for modern internal communications

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workshop , the intelligent and delightful internal communications platform, announced the launch of Cici today, a new agentic AI assistant designed specifically for internal communicators.

Cici helps comms teams plan, write, design, and send internal communications faster, with more confidence and far less guesswork. Unlike general-purpose AI tools or agents, Cici is fluent in internal communications from day one.

"Internal communications is high-impact work, and teams need tools that help them operate at that level," said Rick Knudtson, CEO and co-founder of Workshop. "Cici helps teams move quickly and stay aligned, without losing the culture and priorities that make internal comms meaningful."

AI that understands internal comms context

While many AI tools require extensive setup, prompt engineering, and brand training, Cici comes preloaded with Workshop's playbooks, templates, benchmarks, tone rules, and years of practical guidance from thousands of internal communicators.

That means instead of teaching an AI how internal comms works, teams can start getting useful help right away. Cici can suggest subject lines, rewrite content to be more skimmable, help plan multi-step campaigns, and answer questions like what good engagement looks like for a specific industry or audience.

Cici is designed to be genuinely helpful to communicators on deadline. It offers clear recommendations, adaptable drafts, and insights teams can apply right away, without long explanations or unnecessary complexity.

Built into Workshop, not bolted on

Cici is available today as a public preview at useworkshop.com/cici, giving communicators a lightweight way to explore how the assistant works and the type of guidance it provides.

Inside Workshop, Cici is already connected to email and campaign performance data. Over time, it will gain deeper context from each organization, including brand guidelines, past communications, audience lists, and engagement metrics. That added context allows Cici to create more tailored drafts, recommend smarter send times, and surface insights based on what actually works for a specific company.

The long-term vision is for Cici to evolve from an assistant into a true collaborator, helping teams analyze results, identify gaps, and build better communications across channels.

Designed to support people, not replace them

Cici isn't positioned as a replacement for internal communicators. It's built to support their judgment, taste, and strategy.

"Communicating well inside a company takes real care," said Mikey Chaplin, Manager of Product & Design. "That's why we designed Cici to handle the busywork and first drafts, so teams have more space to focus on the creative, thoughtful work that helps people feel informed and connected."

Cici is now available for customers in beta, with expanded capabilities rolling out inside Workshop over the coming months. Teams interested in early access can request a demo at https://useworkshop.com/demo .

About Workshop

Workshop is an intelligent internal communications platform built for the most important and engaging work in every organization. With AI and automation at its core, Workshop empowers comms teams to create beautiful, on-brand employee communications in minutes, reach every employee across email, SMS, Teams, Slack, and SharePoint, and prove their impact with powerful analytics. Workshop integrates seamlessly with Outlook, Gmail, and leading HRIS platforms, and most teams are up and running in two to four weeks. Workshop's mission is to create happy Mondays for employees everywhere.

