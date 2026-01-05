WORKSHOPPE Redefines Luxury Fitness on the Upper East Side: The new gym that's making Equinox nervous

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upper East Side has a new address for high-performance luxury. WORKSHOPPE, a 17,000-square-foot fitness destination that fuses design, culture, and cutting-edge training, is officially open — and it's already reshaping New York's elite fitness landscape.

More than just a gym, WORKSHOPPE is an immersive fitness experience — where high-end finishes meet world-class performance. With interiors that channel the energy of a sleek NYC nightclub, WORKSHOPPE achieves the sophistication of a five-star boutique hotel without neglecting the importance of an intense workout.

"We built WORKSHOPPE because New Yorkers deserve an elevated experience at the gym," said Damon Risucci, founder of WORKSHOPPE. "It's not just about a no-excuses workout — it's about design, personal connection, and a sense of community. We believe this is the new benchmark for luxury training."

Highlights of WORKSHOPPE:

17,000+ Square Feet of impeccably designed training space on Manhattan's Upper East Side

The World's Best Equipment, featuring next-generation performance technology from Panatta, Arsenal, Atlantis, Technogym, and Primal, among others

A Nightclub-Inspired Atmosphere, with immersive lighting, curated playlists, and electric energy

Exquisite Interiors & Finishes, designed with architectural sophistication and attention to every detail

Spa-Level Locker Rooms with Pink Himalayan Salt Saunas, and other amenities that elevate every workout

Exclusive Member Perks, including elite personal training, wellness events, and the best protein shakes in NYC

The City's BEST Group Exercise Instructors

WORKSHOPPE represents a bold new era in fitness — one where design, experience, and performance converge. Already dubbed "the gym that makes Equinox nervous," it's redefining what it means to train in luxury.

Memberships are now available for WORKSHOPPE's flagship Upper East Side location at 1120 Third Ave between 65th and 66th.

