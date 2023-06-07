Worksite Labs, Inc. Announces Two New Board Members: Roberta Luskin-Hawk, M.D. and Afsaneh Naimollah

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worksite Labs, Inc., a pioneering decentralized diagnostic testing company committed to expanding access to healthcare services, is proud to announce the appointment of two new board members, Roberta Luskin-Hawk, M.D. and Afsaneh Naimollah. These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the board, further strengthening Worksite Labs' mission to improve access to high-quality diagnostic testing and empower individuals to prioritize their well-being.

Roberta Luskin-Hawk, M.D. is an esteemed physician executive and former hospital CEO, renowned for her commitment to healthcare excellence. With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Dr. Luskin-Hawk has successfully led numerous healthcare organizations, driving positive change and fostering patient-centric care. Her deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and passion for improving access to quality diagnostic testing make her an invaluable addition to the Worksite Labs board.

Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Luskin-Hawk stated, "I'm pleased to be able to support the mission of Worksite Labs as the team broadens their work in order to improve access to high-quality diagnostic testing, making it easier for patients and their providers to partner on the journey to better health."

Afsaneh Naimollah, a global health tech and finance executive specializing in next-generation technologies that prioritize equity and access, also joins the Worksite Labs board. Naimollah's extensive experience in the health tech industry, coupled with her dedication to advancing global health, aligns perfectly with Worksite Labs' commitment to expanding access to healthcare services.

Commenting on her appointment, Naimollah said, "Worksite Labs exemplifies the essence of 'impact investing' on a daily basis. Through strategically placing full-service labs in areas that lack access, the company not only advances healthcare availability but also fosters equity by serving all people. It is an honor to be part of this remarkable team."

Worksite Labs' innovative decentralized laboratory model and advanced diagnostic testing capabilities enable the company to bring essential healthcare directly to communities in need, improving health outcomes and empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being. The addition of Dr. Luskin-Hawk and Naimollah to the board further strengthens Worksite Labs' ability to drive positive change and expand access to vital healthcare services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk and Afsaneh Naimollah to our board," said Gary Frazier, CEO of Worksite Labs. "Their expertise and commitment to improving access to healthcare align perfectly with our mission. With their guidance, we are confident that we can continue to make a meaningful impact on individuals and communities in need."

About Worksite Labs
Worksite Labs, Inc. is a pioneering decentralized diagnostic testing company committed to expanding access to healthcare services. With its innovative decentralized model and advanced diagnostic testing capabilities, Worksite Labs aims to bring essential healthcare directly to communities in need, improving health outcomes and empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a patient-centric approach, Worksite Labs is revolutionizing the way diagnostic testing is delivered, ensuring accessible, reliable, and high-quality healthcare for all.

