Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts Announces its Eighth Annual Employer Award Winners

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is pleased to announce the winners of its eighth annual WorkWell Massachusetts Awards, powered by Healthiest Employers. This awards program recognizes achievements in developing, implementing, and participating in corporate health improvement and wellness programs.

"It is truly an honor to recognize organizations from MA that are leading their industry in corporate workplace wellness and uncovering sustainable and meaningful ways to impact the lives of their employees and families," says Barb Petersen, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair.

"Our society is calling for us to prioritize workplace wellbeing," states Archana Kansagra, WWCMA Board Director; Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair, and founder of the WorkWell MA Awards program. "Employers acknowledge that there are various influencers that impacts an employee's overall health, engagement, experience, and ultimately productivity. These organizations are taking it to the next level, transforming workplace wellbeing through outstanding programming and innovative solutions that improves the employee experience, builds community, and shares the important message of mental health and wellbeing within the company culture."

WorkWell Massachusetts Awards is a corporate award program created by WWCMA, a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. WWCMA is partnering with Healthiest Employers, in recognizing people-first organizations who have a proactive approach to employee health.

The judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric focused on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1 - 100 scale, with each question totaling .25 - 3 points.

This year's awarded companies will be recognized for their best practices in employee health and well-being and receive their WorkWell Massachusetts Award at a special celebration event on Wednesday, December 13 from 6pm - 9pm at Trillium Brewery, Canton, MA.

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Their goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness.

