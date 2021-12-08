Work.software Adds Abigail Sewall as Customer Success Manager

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Work.software, a SaaS company focused on creating a collaborative environment to ensure your top performers are recognized and rewarded, is pleased to announce the addition of Abigail Sewall to the position of Customer Success Manager. Abby is responsible for building lasting relationships with Work.software's growing base of subscribers.

Work.software Welcomes Abby Sewall

Abby brings Work.software 30+ years of tech experience in direct sales, business development, channel partners, and client relationship management both domestic and international. Most recently a manager for a Pittsburgh-based robotics company, where she serviced a portfolio of Fortune 100 clients, Abby has a storied history of serving as a trusted customer advisor. She prioritizes ensuring a smooth onboarding process and maintaining a cadence of communication that allows her to anticipate issues before they can reach a crisis level.

Abby is passionate about client retention, working relentlessly to build lifetime value with clients. A thoughtful, strategic perspective on the customer experience is at the core of how she nurtures client relationships within organizations.

A Pittsburgh rebounder — she previously lived and worked in Silicon Valley and Boston — Abby was familiar with and excited about Work.software's executive leadership before joining the team.

"The minute I heard that David Wible was one of the cofounders, I immediately was interested to hear more about his newest venture," Abby said in a statement. "After meeting Wil as well, I was excited to be on the ground floor of this SaaS company with a personal mission to accelerate the company's growth through creating loyal and delighted customers."

Work.software looks forward to leveraging Abby's expertise as the company accelerates in growth.

"Abby has firsthand experience creating value for her clients by listening intently and providing thoughtful counsel. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with her," Dave Wible, founder of Work.software, said in a statement.

About Work.software

Work.software (W.s) was founded in 2020 by successful entrepreneurs David Wible and William Chufo after selling their digital media SaaS firm Industry Weapon. Work.software specializes in helping businesses of all sizes accelerate growth and performance through software and curated consulting services. Work.software operates with clientele throughout the US. For additional information, visit https://work.software .

Media Contact:

David Wible

[email protected]

412-866-8606

SOURCE Work.software