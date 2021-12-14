Work.software Adds Ed Lawrence as Sales Executive

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Work.software, a SaaS company focused on creating a collaborative environment to ensure your top performers are recognized and rewarded, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward Lawrence to the position of Sales Executive. Ed is responsible for introducing Work.software to business leaders interested in improving company culture and employee satisfaction

Work.software Welcomes Ed Lawrence

Ed joins Work.software with more than 28 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development for leading companies in western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. Past positions held by Ed include roles at prominent publicly traded companies such as Aetna, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and Colliers International, where he assisted clients in pursuit of achieving their business goals.

Ed built his career by exceeding new business sales and revenue goals while creating and implementing strategies that empower clients to improve company culture by optimizing the places they work. His talents have been leveraged for business objectives related, but not limited, to finance, human resources, corporate real estate, talent recruitment, and talent retention.

Ed also puts his leadership skills to work as a dedicated board member of Services Coordination Unlimited, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, as well as on the Leadership Council of the Baldwin Community United Methodist Church.

A Pittsburgh native, Ed returned to his hometown after graduating from Denison University. He earned an MBA from Waynesburg University.

"Ed is a seasoned sales professional who understands the challenges facing companies focused on retaining and attracting employees through providing optimal work environments. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team," Dave Wible, founder of Work.software, said in a statement.

Work.software (W.s) was founded in 2020 by successful entrepreneurs David Wible and William Chufo after selling their digital media SaaS firm Industry Weapon. Work.software specializes in helping businesses of all sizes accelerate growth and performance through software and curated consulting services. Work.software operates with clientele throughout the US. For additional information, visit https://work.software .

