Workspace Delivery Network Market is driven by the Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent analysis by Technavio titled "Workspace Delivery Network Market Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa - Size and Forecast 2024-2028," the workspace delivery network's significant role in facilitating secure digital access emerges prominently. It anticipates remarkable growth, with an estimated growth of USD 33.42 billion between 2023 and 2028. Request Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Delivery Network Market 2024-2028

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, catalyzed by the flexibility and cost-efficiency inherent in cloud services. Enterprises globally are swiftly adopting cloud computing, boosting a surge in workspace delivery network adoption. Notably, the integration of WAN optimization and SD-WAN solutions substantially reduces costs associated with hardware and software procurement and management.

North America is anticipated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market durirng the forecast period. The region's increasing data traffic, driven by IoT proliferation, AI investments, and increasing autonomous technologies, underscores its position in the workspace delivery network market.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Workspace Delivery Network Market:

AI Integration: Increased incorporation of AI within IT operations for tasks such as configuration management and root cause analysis, providing automation for fault detection, event correlation, and trend detection.

Increased incorporation of AI within IT operations for tasks such as configuration management and root cause analysis, providing automation for fault detection, event correlation, and trend detection. Advanced Technology Adoption: Growing adoption of advanced technologies within workspace delivery networks, offering benefits like WAN optimization, fault prediction, and efficient network management.

Growing adoption of advanced technologies within workspace delivery networks, offering benefits like WAN optimization, fault prediction, and efficient network management. Skilled Workforce Shortage: Challenges persist due to a scarcity of skilled personnel capable of configuring and managing SD-WAN and WAN optimization appliances, hindering the market's growth.

Challenges persist due to a scarcity of skilled personnel capable of configuring and managing SD-WAN and WAN optimization appliances, hindering the market's growth. On-premises Deployment Preference: Organizations exhibit a preference for on-premises deployment due to perceived security advantages over cloud-based solutions, driving adoption in the workspace delivery network market.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend

A10 Networks Inc. delivers the A10 Networks cloud access proxy, aimed at optimizing SaaS application performance and security while enhancing user experience. This solution offers comprehensive visibility into both branch offices and the cloud. Arista Networks Inc. contributes to the workspace delivery network with cognitive campus workspaces, while Cisco Systems Inc. offers SD WAN solutions focused on enhancing application performance, optimizing user experience, and boosting efficiency for software as a service. The combined impact of these innovative solutions within the Workspace Delivery Network Market is the facilitation of enhanced performance, increased security, and streamlined user experience across diverse enterprise environments, driving the market's evolution towards more efficient and secure digital access solutions.

This workspace delivery network market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), type (SD-WAN and traditional WAN), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Buy the full report here

According to Technavio's findings, the workspace delivery network market is expected for robust growth prospects underpinned by cloud-based service adoption, advanced technological integration, and regional market dynamics. Notwithstanding challenges like workforce scarcity, key players and strategic alliances propel the market forward, shaping the future landscape of secure digital access solutions.

Coverage

