Workspace Delivery Network Market size to grow by USD 33.42 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "workspace delivery network market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), type (SD-wan and traditional wan), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the workspace delivery network market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 33.42 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Delivery Network Market 2024-2028

Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving market growth. The adoption of cloud computing in the world is on the rise, due to its flexibility and cost advantages. Cloud-based services, which will drive the workspace delivery network market, have already started to be adopted by businesses because of numerous benefits. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The lack of a skilled workforce is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Employees hired to manage SD-WAN and WAN optimization devices and application delivery network devices must have infrastructure knowledge and the ability to configure the infrastructure networks, such as switches and routers, as enterprise network infrastructure modernizes on a year-over-year basis. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The workspace delivery network market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), type (SD-wan and traditional wan), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. To deploy on-premises, the IT experts at the organization will buy and install software solutions that are hosted on the end user's server and then maintain them. It enables organizations to have full control of their key data through an on-premises deployment. As they are more secure than cloud computing solutions and less susceptible to hackers, most organizations prefer on-premises workspace delivery networks.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Workspace Delivery Network Market:

A10 Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., F5 Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Versa Networks Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

