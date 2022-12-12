Workspace management software market size to increase by USD 2293.64 million: North America to contribute 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workspace Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2293.64 million at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Management Software Market 2023-2027

By region, the global workspace management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many prominent vendors and increased investments in the construction of data centers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The workspace management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Asure Software Inc.: The company offers workspace management software for small businesses, mid-size businesses, and HR consulting services.

Citrix Systems Inc.: - The company offers workspace management software such as Citrix DaaS.

Condeco Group Ltd.: The company offers workspace management software for controlling office occupancy and improving space management.

FM Systems Group LLC: The company offers workspace management software solutions such as space management, sustainability management, and maintenance management.

The company offers workspace management software solutions such as space management, sustainability management, and maintenance management. Fortive Corp.

iOFFICE LP

Ivanti Software Inc.

Matrix42 AG

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased need for optimized space planning, growing interest in integrating IoT with workspace management, and the increasing number of startups and the adoption of co-working. However, the reluctance to adopt workspace management software is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this workspace management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the workspace management software market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of workspace management software market vendors.

Workspace Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2293.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgilQuest Corp., AppiXoft, Asure Software Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., iOFFICE LP, Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, NFS Technology Group, Planon Shared Services BV, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Space HoldCo Inc., Vega Technology Ltd., Videlio, Yardi Systems Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

