Workspace Property Trust Completes $1.275 Billion Loan from JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

"Our ability to enter into this debt facility in both the amount and on the terms we did speaks volumes about the value Workspace has generated in less than two years' time," said Thomas Rizk, WSPT Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The execution of this refinancing provides a tremendous validation of our strategic focus on suburban office and the strength of the platform that Workspace has created."

Since acquiring its portfolio from Liberty Property Trust, under two separate transactions in December 2015 and October 2016, WSPT has completed over 3 million square feet of leasing transactions; adding significant stability and value to the overall portfolio.

Roger Thomas, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "From the beginning, Tom and I believed in the gravitational pull the suburbs would have on the growing numbers of millennials getting married, forming families and seeking lower costs of living, and better housing and schools, just as every generation before them. Employers are following this migration, resulting in higher rents and occupancy growth in our suburban office markets."

WSPT owns, leases and manages 147 properties and over 9.8 million square feet of premier office and flex space in top-rated suburbs in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Tampa, Phoenix, and South Florida.

Workspace Property Trust is a privately held, vertically integrated, full-service commercial real estate company specializing in the development, management, and operation of office and flex space.

