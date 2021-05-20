Workspace provider working to revitalize our downtown by giving away free offices for those who get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support San Francisco's recovery, local flexible workspace provider, Werqwise, is going the extra mile to give you a bonus incentive to get vaccinated.

Werqwise announced last week that they're teaming up with San Francisco officials and communities to encourage more San Franciscans to get vaccinated. Starting today those who are vaccinated can secure a free office for themself and their team by showing their vaccination card and touring the space.

Werqwise provides flexible private workspaces for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and enterprises. Their philosophy is to create working environments that are focused on the emotional and physical needs of people and business. Werqwise believes that the workplace of the future encourages innovation by bringing safe, customizable and hospitality rich environments

"Businesses downtown have been in a year-long lockdown and we greatly miss the hustle and liveliness of our city and people. We're not the only ones, neighboring restaurants and small businesses rely on the revival of downtown. San Franciscans have done an incredible job in vaccination programs and advancing to the least restrictive Yellow Tier, and we're excited to see the city continue to progress.

"To celebrate this incredible milestone we at Werqwise are doing our part to support our local community, smaller businesses and the revival of our downtown.

"For a limited time we are giving away free one month memberships to fully vaccinated individuals and teams. We're stronger together, let us rebuld our downtown and all support each other," said Alan Mackay, CEO.

Werqwise is located on 149 New Montgomery St, San Francisco. They offer private offices and flexible workspaces. Walk-ins and bookings are available.

Media Contact: (415) 520-3270

