Workspace Strategy Leader PeopleSpace Extends Lease At FourFortyFour In Downtown LA

"PeopleSpace is on the cutting edge of workspace strategy and design, and Four Forty Four validates our brand," said Jesse Bagley, Founder, and CEO of PeopleSpace. "We are known for creating environments that improve the well-being, culture, engagement, and retention of employees, and Four Forty Four as a worldwide healthy building leader underscores these values."

FourFortyFour was cited in April 2021 as the first office tower globally to earn the Tier 2 UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for its indoor air and water quality.

"PeopleSpace is recognized for creating dynamic workspaces for leading companies and organizations. To have this stellar firm bank its future on FourFortyFour strongly reinforces our decision to invest in state-of-the-art technology and superior operational techniques to keep our tower at the forefront of premier office properties," said Thomas S. Ricci, managing principal, and co-founder of Coretrust Capital Partners, owners of FourFortyFour. "Few office buildings, if any, have committed wholeheartedly to ensuring the health, well-being, and safety of tenants as we have."

Haworth, the global office furniture manufacturer, and a partner of PeopleSpace, also has its Los Angeles showroom on an entire floor at FourFortyFour, notes Ricci. "We at Coretrust are absolutely delighted that these acclaimed thought leaders in office design and workplace solutions selected FourFortyFour as their Los Angeles base," he added.

The PeopleSpace floor is adjacent to two new outdoor garden terraces recently completed by Coretrust, Bagley points out. "Being able to directly access these outdoor garden terraces expands our space and allows our team members and customers to enjoy the benefits of sunshine and fresh air," he emphasized.

Coretrust acquired the 915,000-square-foot tower at the prime downtown corner of 5th and Flower Streets in November 2016 and has invested more than $25 million to upgrade all of its operating systems, common areas, and amenities to the highest levels.

A major Coretrust innovation was hacking the building's curtain wall to create a 1,000-square-foot loggia terrace that brings fresh air and sunlight into the 22,500-square-foot Workplace Innovation Lab on the sixth floor. It has added secured touchless destination dispatch controls to completely modernized Otis elevators that allow tenants to use security cards to call cars without touching buttons.

Indoor air quality that enhances tenant health and productivity is ensured through the installation of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVCGI) in-duct air purification systems; upgraded MERV-14 rated air filters; frequent fresh air purges, and maximum allowable fresh air ventilation throughout the day. In addition, Coretrust is one of the first landlords to provide continuous elevator air purification through bi-polar ion generators within each cab.

Among other important changes, Coretrust has minimized touchpoints by adding automatic doors, touchless parking garage entry, touchless security access for visitors, and touchless restroom fixtures.

FourFortyFour has a wide range of on-site amenities such as the 12,000-square-foot Gallery Conference and Event Center, Equinox, Starbucks, Mendocino Farms, OmNom Organics, Citi bank branch, Uptown Drugs, Trims and Trends Hair Salon, abundant on-site parking, and a carwash. Its Distributed Antenna System extends from the lowest level of the parking garage to the roof. It provides highly reliable and robust cellular and Internet service throughout and positions the property to take full advantage of 5G as its deployment ramps up.

About PeopleSpace

PeopleSpace, is the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, office furniture solutions, and custom architectural products with over 21 years of success in creating environments to improve the well-being, culture, engagement, and retention of employees. PeopleSpace's investment in technology, showrooms and talented team members has supercharged its mission of delivering workspace solutions on the forefront of research in supporting a thriving ecosystem for clients and PeopleSpace team members. Clientele and project design teams can visit five expertly designed Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, California; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; and Seattle, Washington) to experience PeopleSpace's capabilities and inspiration. The company also boasts a custom furniture studio; an interior architectural product studio; and three installation, warehousing, and service facilities in California and the Pacific Northwest. Connect with PeopleSpace on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. For more information, visit www.peoplespace.com.

Contact Michelle Sample

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

949.701.1927

About Coretrust Capital Partners

Coretrust Capital Partners, LLC ("Coretrust") is a Los Angeles-based private real estate operating company formed in 2014 by three original partners of Thomas Properties Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPGI). Coretrust, a Registered Investment Advisor, provides fiduciary investment management services to institutional clients in both co-investment and separate account vehicles targeting opportunistic, value-add, core plus and core strategies in the office sector. Coretrust targets acquisitions in major urban centers located in the West Coast, Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information visit www.coretrustcapital.com

Contact: Barbara Casey

[email protected]

310.990-0750

SOURCE Coretrust Capital Partners