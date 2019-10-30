WorkSpan Signs on Three Startup Veterans in Key Leadership Roles to Accelerate Growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkSpan, the category leader for ecosystem cloud, announced the addition of Nick Sarles, Chief Revenue Officer, Puneet Mittal, Chief Financial Officer, and Tej Chadha, Vice President and Head of Engineering. These leaders will allow WorkSpan to continue to accelerate its market position in this critical growth phase of the company.

"I am delighted that our vision and the growth opportunity at WorkSpan has attracted these three remarkable executives to our leadership team." says Mayank Bawa , Founder & CEO of WorkSpan, "Each brings a wealth of personal experience having held key roles driving extraordinary growth at industry-leading companies like Alteryx, ThoughtSpot, and Adobe."

Nick Sarles — Accelerating Revenue and Network Growth

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer for WorkSpan, Nick Sarles oversees all revenue-generating activities across the company. Most recently, Nick was Vice President of North American Sales for Alteryx. Under his leadership, he grew the sales force by 5X, grew the customer base by 10X and delivered customer satisfaction across the customer base. Alteryx had a successful IPO in 2017.

"WorkSpan created and now leads an exciting, high-growth new category, Ecosystem Cloud, where we are helping major brands like SAP, Microsoft, Google, Accenture, Lenovo, and others grow revenue through their vibrant partner ecosystems." says Sarles, "I'm thrilled to be joining WorkSpan at a critical inflection point, leading our value-driving teams to a period of accelerated growth and category leadership."

Puneet Mittal — Building Financial Predictability and Successful Strategy

Puneet Mittal our CFO has 14 years of experience as an operator, builder, and advisor to high-growth software companies. Most recently, Puneet was the SVP of Finance and Strategy at ThoughtSpot where he managed all aspects of finance, strategy and business operations helping the company scale successfully. Prior to ThoughtSpot, Puneet was a Director in the Tech Investment Banking Group at Citigroup, where he advised software companies on strategic alternatives executing more than $100bn in transactions. Puneet's prior roles include positions at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Capital One. Puneet received his MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and his Master's degree from Stanford University.

"Technology today is about providing complete solutions to customers as opposed to point products. To provide such solutions, technology companies need to partner with other best-of-breed technology companies and function in an ecosystem. WorkSpan's ecosystem cloud is the only platform that can enable and power these complex ecosystems," says Mittal. "This strong value proposition drove me to WorkSpan. This is a great opportunity for me to apply my experience in scaling companies, to WorkSpan that is already progressing along its strategic path so well. I look forward to building on the company's early success."

Tej Chadha — Delivering a World-Class Platform for Ecosystem Cloud Growth

Tej will be leading the worldwide engineering team at WorkSpan. He is passionate about building products that delight customers. He has spent his career developing large-scale enterprise systems. Prior to WorkSpan, Tej was the Head of Engineering for Adobe Sign. He has held leadership positions in Adobe, Cisco, and Siemens leading various collaboration products. Tej holds multiple patents in voice and video communication.

Chadha adds, "It is exciting to be part of the team that is creating a new product category. In this connected day and age, success is all about partnerships and ecosystems, and WorkSpan is blazing the trail in this space. This role will allow me to apply my enterprise product experience and bring in process best practices to help accelerate the growth of our young organization."

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the category leader for the ecosystem cloud. With ecosystem cloud, our customers are capturing a disproportionate share of the ecosystem economy — and you can too. Join the WorkSpan network where alliance, channel, and ecosystem leaders connect, co-create, co-market, co-sell, measure, and scale with their ecosystem partners in a single, secure network to grow business together.

