Workspot and Panzura Partner to Transform High-Performance Computing Into a Flexible, Secure, and Scalable Cloud Service

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud data services, today announced a partnership with Workspot to help joint customers move beyond technology barriers that hamper business growth. The companies' joint go-to-market ISV (Independent Software Vendor) solution in the MSFT IP Co-Sell Partner Program aims to bring greater awareness to organizations about how Workspot's Cloud VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) SaaS solution, in conjunction with Panzura's Freedom 8 multi-cloud data services SaaS solution, address new use cases for power-users in the enterprise. "The partnership highlights an Alliance of the Future Charter by Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster that serves as a catalyst for digital transformation for any enterprise on the Azure Cloud," says Jason C. McKinney, SVP of Alliances and Channels at Panzura.

Organizations across manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, life sciences and more use graphics-intensive applications to design products and infrastructure and to visualize and analyze complex data. When Workspot's Global Desktop Fabric™ for Cloud VDI is combined with Panzura's global data fabric, customers gain the ability to deploy cloud desktops and workstations in any Azure region around the globe, while ensuring that project teams collaborate in a common data environment. Power users also experience very low latency no matter where they are located, resulting in improved productivity for project teams.

Workspot and Panzura already share a close working relationship with many joint customers, including Mead & Hunt, an architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firm with an ENR ranking of 119 in 2019. Since using Workspot and Panzura cloud solutions across more than 25 sites, Mead & Hunt has gained business agility that positions them better to meet growth objectives.

"Over the last two years we have increased headcount by 50 percent to 900 people and reduced IT spend by $250k with the Panzura and Workspot joint solution. We are now operating as one collaborative team across our company, increasing productivity across all employees,'' says Andy Knauf, CIO at Mead & Hunt.

Workspot and Panzura "as-a-service" cloud solutions facilitate complete digital transformation and position enterprises for accelerated growth through:

Secure remote access: The combination of SaaS solutions provides seamless, anywhere, real-time access to cloud desktops, applications and their data – whether by mobile users, contract workers or small branch office users.

The combination of SaaS solutions provides seamless, anywhere, real-time access to cloud desktops, applications and their data – whether by mobile users, contract workers or small branch office users. Increased productivity: Performance that is often better than a physical workstation, along with access to data that is centralized in the cloud, dramatically improves productivity and collaboration across teams, no matter where they are located.

Performance that is often better than a physical workstation, along with access to data that is centralized in the cloud, dramatically improves productivity and collaboration across teams, no matter where they are located. Global availability: The ability to spin up cloud desktops and workstations on-demand, globally, and provide users access to a common data environment creates new revenue opportunities worldwide.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO at Workspot, said, "Organizations are moving away from data centers due to cost, complexity and limited business agility. They need cloud-first solutions that eliminate the complexity of legacy solutions, solve performance problems and deliver security, flexibility and innovation. Panzura's data storage solutions and our Cloud VDI solutions free organizations to scale on-demand and hire talent anywhere, unlocking new possibilities for growth."

Jason C. McKinney, SVP of Alliances and Channel at Panzura, said, "Panzura delivers hybrid-cloud file and data services so that controllable costs, data access and security, and ease of use become standard expectations. Workspot shares the value of making the cloud simple and cost-effective, and its Cloud VDI solution will enable our customers to access data and collaborate like never before with our joint solution to the customer."

Andy Knauf, CIO at Mead & Hunt, said, "We were growing so fast that our outdated IT infrastructure couldn't keep up. Since working with both Workspot and Panzura, we've been able to centralize our cloud storage and provide secure access to project data via cloud workstations that often perform better than physical workstations. We've seen significant reductions in storage and equipment costs, as well. This partnership makes digital transformation almost painless."

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in multi-cloud data services, a $68B market opportunity. Its multi-cloud data services platform includes Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, ML analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world. Panzura cloud partners include AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft and has over 400 resellers worldwide. Organizations like Fluor, Chevron, Sony, Avis, American College of Radiology, LiveNation, Daimler and ÅF use Panzura to consolidate and unlock the power of multi-cloud data. For more information, go to https://panzura.com/.

About Workspot

Workspot Cloud VDI is a cloud-native, virtual desktop solution delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for better-than-PC performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com .

SOURCE Panzura

Related Links

http://www.panzura.com

